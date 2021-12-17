Omicron Continues to Drive Near Term Volatility

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the effect of the Omicron Covid-19 variant on the oil market, recent actions by the U.S. Energy Secretary, oil and gas company IPOs and more.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Day to day updates on the Omicron variant has continued to drive near-term volatility in commodity prices. Record case counts were reported in Great Britain and South Africa, increasing the likelihood of additional lockdowns heading into the holiday season and providing the impetus for the IEA to lower its forecasts for worldwide oil demand for the first part of next year. On the other hand, OPEC revised its projections for 1Q22 crude demand higher, offsetting the cuts expected as of their previous update. The FED’s intention to wind down asset purchases at a quicker pace next quarter and an outline for three rate hikes next year was a positive for commodity and equity markets, but until more is known about the efficacy of vaccines and boosters in halting the Omicron spread, expect more choppiness in crude prices.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Oil traders this week had to balance between the possible demand destruction caused by the spread of the Omicron variant and concerns over how countries plan to curb rising global inflation. Additionally, a decline in petroleum products helped lend support to higher prices. WTI rose to a three week high breaking through the $72 barrier after dipping below $70 earlier and looks to settle higher week on week. Meanwhile, Brent has stayed below $76 and may settle lower. The $73 level for the U.S. standard now represents a strong point of resistance since the market has failed to crest that mark in four attempts over the past eight days of trading. A failure to rise above $73 could stall the rally while movement through that level could spark further upside momentum. The crude market feared that U.S. inflation levels would prompt the Federal Reserve to take drastic measures thereby ending recovery stimulus and stifling demand. Instead, the Fed outlined a plan to slowly claw-back on incentives such as bond purchasing and intends to implement a series of interest rate hikes across 2022. Traders took this as an indication that the economy has recovered which portends increasing demand for energy. However, the Omicron Covid-19 variant cannot be ignored as the UK recorded its highest daily infection rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

This week’s crude inventory report aided oil’s rally. The EIA’s weekly petroleum status report indicated that commercial crude inventories fell last week by 4.6 million barrels to 428 million barrels, still seven percent below the average for this time of year and far exceeding the API report that inventories decreased by 815,000 barrels. WSJ analysts called for a drop of two million barrels. Refinery utilization was steady at 89.8 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories fell 720,000 barrels and are now six percent below the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories declined 2.9 million barrels and now stand at nine percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub gained 1.3 million barrels to 32.2 million barrels, or about 42 percent of capacity there for the fifth straight weekly gain. 1.95 million barrels was withdrawn from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the delivery of the previously announced sales. U.S. oil production held at 11.7 million barrels per day vs. 11 million barrels per day at this time last year. The U.S. added seven new drilling rigs last week.

The EIA is forecasting an increase in the production of U.S. shale oil of 96,000 barrels per day in January for a total of 8.4 million barrels per day, with the Permian Basin representing five million barrels per day of that total. U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm dispelled rumors that crude exports would be curtailed due to the inflationary impact of higher gasoline prices. The U.S. national average price at the pump for gasoline has dropped $0.10 to $3.22/gal., down from its seven-year high of $3.42 on 11/08/21.

Gerrad Heep, National Partner In Charge of Energy – Audit, Grant Thornton: It was expected that public energy companies would continue to expand their focus on capital discipline. Many third quarter press releases were accompanied by guidance that laid out capital discipline plans, with some of the more common plans being investment in reducing emissions, debt reduction and returns to shareholders. Many private energy companies, feeling less external pressure like the requirement to disclose and operate under new ESG standards, continue to invest free cash in the drill bit.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Donnel: U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called on U.S. exploration and production companies to increase their rig counts and domestic production at a meeting of the National Petroleum Council during the week. This plea was in-line with prior calls for OPEC+ to raise production as a means to ease gasoline prices for U.S. consumers but is also difficult to reconcile with previous administration policy and rhetoric, especially coming out of the COP26 meetings earlier in the quarter. The idea of reinstating the oil export ban appears to be off the table, but another about face on policy is more likely to end up in the above section in a future update, especially if oil prices remain at or above current levels.

Heep: During the last 20 months of crude price instability and demand/supply uncertainty caused by Covid restrictions and government energy policy, the only certainty has been that merger and acquisition activity would lead the way for the fossil fuel markets. Access to debt and public equity has been scarce. So, it was a pleasant surprise when the first large IPO of a large oil and gas producer since 2018 was announced this week. The Colgate Energy Partners IPO, initially valued at around $4 billion, will be the first large offering since Berry Petroleum’s IPO in July of 2018.

Seng: Normally, any measures taken that result in a stronger U.S. dollar weaken oil prices, but the Fed actions were deemed to be indicative of economic recovery and a possible phaseout of pandemic-related stimulus. Also, the U.S. Central Bank planning interest rate increases as opposed to merely hinting at them was a surprise.

