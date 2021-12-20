Omicron and Manchin Fallout have Oil Prices Plummeting
Oil posted its worst single-day rout this month on growing concern over the rapid spread of the omicron virus variant and turmoil for President Joe Biden’s economic plans.
Futures in New York closed down 3.7%, trading around $68 a barrel, as the January contract expired on Monday. Pessimism prevailed across financial markets as rising infections prompted restrictions on travel, while U.S. economic sentiment took a hit after Biden’s $2 trillion spending package was derailed by the surprise revolt of Senator Joe Manchin.
“The uncertainty around the response to omicron” is fueling the fear and volatility in oil markets, said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. While some governments at first said they were trying to avoid lockdowns, more may be forced to capitulate as omicron takes hold.
Oil’s market structure is also showing signs of weakness. West Texas Intermediate futures for delivery in January slipped to a discount to February contacts as omicron darkened the near-term demand outlook. The Brent prompt spread was also in a bearish contango pattern.
Oil has fluctuated in recent weeks amid conflicting signals about omicron’s potential impact to demand. Bearish headwinds continue mounting with consumption in Asia softening and central banks pivoting toward tighter monetary policy to rein in accelerating inflation. As the year comes to an end, moving into the holiday period, thinner trading volumes can exacerbate prices swings.
Manchin blindsided the White House on Sunday with his rejection of Biden’s tax-and-spending package, leaving Democrats with few options for reviving it. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their U.S. economic growth forecasts.
Meanwhile, New York state broke a record for new infections and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the federal government to step up supplies of tests and treatments amid a spike in infections caused by omicron. The Dutch government announced plans to enforce a stricter lockdown, while Germany’s health minister warned of another virus wave caused by omicron. The World Economic Forum postponed its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next month.
“It is not a case of if but when governments impose tougher restrictions,” Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said of the impact of the omicron variant.
Prices
- West Texas Intermediate for January delivery, which expired Monday, fell $2.63 to settle at $68.23 in New York
- The more active February contract dropped $2.11 to $68.61
Brent for February settlement dropped $2 to $71.52 a barrel
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- TotalEnergies Expands In Key Growth Area With Double Win In Brazil
- SBM Offshore Gets $620M Bridge Loan For Mero FPSO
- Maersk Drilling and Aker BP in $1B Deal
- Europe Desperate for LNG While Asia Has Plenty
- Oil Down on Virus and Manchin Fallout
- Baker Hughes To Supply Equipment For Moomba CCS Project
- Equinor Continues As Operator Of Next Barents Sea Production Hub
- Libya Mulls Bonuses for Oil Firms
- Equinor Wants Last Drop of Oil to Come from Norway
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets
- Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
- BP Increasing Stake In First-Ever Deepwater UKCS Field
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work