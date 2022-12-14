Old Tyra Almost Gone – 98.5 Percent Of It Recycled Or Reused

The recycling of old structures from the Tyra field, the largest such project for offshore installations in Denmark's history, has been successfully completed.

The recycling of old structures from the Tyra field, the largest such project for offshore installations in Denmark’s history, has been successfully completed.

TotalEnergies said that after 2.5 years of dismantling work on the old platforms and structures from the Tyra field, 98.5 percent of the material has now been reused and recycled.

“A crucial part of the Tyra Redevelopment project was the removal and recycling of more than 50,000 tons of steel of the old Tyra or an equivalent of seven Eiffel Towers. We had to build many processes and guidelines from scratch as no regulations existed in Denmark by that time.”

“However, now that we mark the successful conclusion of recycling, we are many experiences richer, and I’m sure that our Tyra case will contribute to a wealth of knowledge needed for future projects”, says Lars Bo Christiansen, Tyra Redevelopment Project Director Deputy for TotalEnergies EP Denmark.

Recycling and reuse have been an integral part of the Tyra Redevelopment project from the start, where TotalEnergies and the Danish Underground Consortium partners have set high demands for the recycling yards and envisioned sustainability in all stages of the planning process.

Examples include the requirements of how much was to be recycled from the platforms as well as specifications as to how the materials would be used. It has required thorough preparatory work to ensure the best dismantling and recycling process – both in terms of safety and sustainability.

“We are proud that M.A.R.S. has been chosen for this exciting project with a focus on the old Tyra platforms being recycled in the most environmentally friendly way. Our yard is built from scratch for that particular purpose, and therefore it has been possible to embed innovative solutions for safety, sustainability, and the environment. Our collaboration with the Port of Frederikshavn and the local authorities around the creation of the yard led to our modern and safe world-class facility and first set of exceptional recycling results”, says Kim Thygesen, Director of M.A.R.S. Europe.

Specially trained personnel have methodically removed and broken down the enormous platforms since they arrived in their original shape and form onshore, and as such ensured that all the material has either been directly reused or recycled.

“Some parts of the platform will be reused in their original form. For example, a few of the generators are used again elsewhere. Other parts will be processed and traded on the international market as part of the circular economy. For instance, the steel from Tyra is remelted and can be reused for new construction projects and alike.”

“However, not all materials are making a comeback in the industry. Some pipes and chains have been delivered to Frederikshavn Gymnasium, where they will be used for a maritime education project. Other objects have been donated to the Fisheries and Maritime Museum in Esbjerg, where they are exhibited. Some medical equipment has been transported to the Ukraine, where the population can hopefully benefit from it,” explained Jens Kloster, Tyra Redevelopment Decommissioning Manager for TotalEnergies EP Denmark.

As the recycling of the old Tyra is coming to an end, the build-up of Tyra II is entering the final phase with all eight platforms successfully installed at the Danish North Sea. This means that all focus is now on completing and powering up the installed platforms and reconnecting them to the existing North Sea infrastructure toward first gas from Tyra II in the winter season of 2023/24.

Tyra is Denmark's largest natural gas field and has been a center for processing and exporting more than 90 percent of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea before its redevelopment. A redevelopment of the Tyra field was necessary due to the field's natural subsidence of the chalk reservoir after many years of production.

The redevelopment of the Tyra field includes three main elements – decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms, recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, which will have new topsides, a completely new process module, and a new accommodation platform.

Once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meter of gas per year which amounts to 80 percent of the forecasted Danish gas production.

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium – a partnership between TotalEnergies, Noreco, and Nordsøfonden.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com