Oklo, Liberty Form Power Solutions Partnership

Oklo has partnered with Liberty Energy to offer integrated power solutions for large-scale, high-demand customers.

California-based nuclear tech company Oklo Inc. has partnered with Liberty Energy Inc. to offer integrated power solutions for large-scale, high-demand customers, including data centers, industrial facilities, and utility-scale sites, the two companies said in a joint media release.

Together, the companies will implement an integrated deployment plan that addresses current power needs through natural gas generation and variable load management, while paving the way for zero-carbon baseload power with Oklo’s advanced nuclear reactors.

Liberty’s Forte natural gas power and load management system will initially deliver dependable primary power and flexible energy services, with future grid management focusing on optimization and resilience, the two companies said.

As Oklo’s Aurora reactors become operational, they will be integrated to supply clean, continuous baseload energy, supplementing Liberty’s natural gas supply.

This partnership will offer a comprehensive, turnkey managed power solution, ensuring immediate, reliable power for customers and supporting the transition to next-generation energy infrastructure, the two companies said.

“Our strategic alliance with Oklo advances a power strategy aimed at accelerating deployment for sophisticated, large load customers. This innovative approach redefines how today’s most energy-intensive industries can scale efficiently with cost-effective, next-generation power solutions, combining rapid deployment, intelligent load management, and integrated grid management”, Ron Gusek, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty, said. “We are excited to offer developers unmatched speed to market, price stability, and a future-ready energy platform”.

Liberty Energy previously invested in Oklo, allocating $10 million in 2023. After assessing various companies and technologies within the advanced nuclear sector, Liberty recognized Oklo’s inventive business model, compact and scalable design, and unique technology as a solution to address the increasing power needs of large-scale energy consumers, the partners said.

“This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider”, Jacob DeWitte, Co-Founder and CEO of Oklo, said. “We’re delivering a next-generation approach to energy that gives customers the ability to scale power with confidence and offers a clear path to zero-carbon energy”.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com