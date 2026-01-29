OKEA Makes New Discovery in Brage

OKEA and its partners discovered more hydrocarbon deposits in the producing Brage field on Norway's side of the North Sea.

OKEA ASA and its partners have discovered more hydrocarbon deposits in the producing Brage field on Norway's side of the North Sea.

"Preliminary estimates indicate additional resources for Brage of between 0.5 and 1.5 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.) if the discovery is oil", the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) reported Wednesday. "If it is gas, the preliminary volume estimate is between 0.4 and 0.9 million Sm3 of o.e."

The discovery was made in development well 31/4-A-15 D, which targeted the Knockando Fensfjord prospect, the upstream regulator said. The well was drilled from the Brage installation, it said.

"The licensees are now considering opportunities for developing 'Knockando Fensfjord'", the NOD added.

"Development well 31/4-A-15 D was drilled into the reservoir section in the lower Fensfjord Formation of Late Jurassic age on its way to the 'Talisker' production target in the Brent Group of Middle Jurassic age", the NOD said. "A 38.5-meter [126.31 feet] column of hydrocarbons was proven in an interval of multiple sandstone layers with moderate to good reservoir quality. The petroleum/water contact was not encountered".

Drilling reached a measured depth of 10,009 meters (32,837.93 feet) and a vertical depth of 2,309 meters below sea level. It was terminated in the Oseberg Formation in the Middle Jurassic, according to the NOD.

The well is part of production license 055, awarded 1979 and valid through 2040. OKEA is license operator with a 35.2 percent stake. Lime Petroleum AS owns 33.84 percent, DNO Norge AS 14.26 percent, Petrolia NOCO AS 12.26 percent and M Vest Energy AS 4.44 percent.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Brage, which sits in the northern part of the North Sea 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) east of the Oseberg field, started producing 1993 with an integrated production, drilling and accommodation facility, according to field information on government website Norskpetroleum.no.

It produced 0.81 million Sm3oe of oil in 2024, compared to its peak oil production of 6.4 million Sm3oe in 1996, according to the latest production data on Norskpetroleum.no.

Brage has remaining reserves of 1.6 million Sm3oe of oil, 0.3 million Sm3oe of gas and 0.1 million Sm3oe of condensate, according to Norskpetroleum.no.

Other recent discoveries in the field include well 31/4-A-15 B, which has preliminary estimates of 0.3-1.11 million Sm3oe, or 2-7 million barrels, in the Cook Formation and 2.2-4.1 million Sm3oe, or 14-26 million barrels, in the Statfjord group in the Talisker area. The licensees are considering a tieback to the existing Brage infrastructure, the NOD said in a press release September 11, 2025.

Earlier in 2025 well 31/4-A-23 G showed a potential addition of 0.05-0.44 million Sm3oe or 0.3-2.8 million barrels of oil-equivalent recoverable resources to Brage. "The licensees will now assess the deposit as part of the further development of the Brage field", the NOD said May 28, 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com