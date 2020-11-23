Oilfield Services Players Seek Electric Fracturing Supremacy
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Last week, Rigzone reported that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) are teaming up to prove in the field electric hydraulic fracturing (e-frac) technology developed by NOV. In the view of one of Rigzone’s regular market-watchers, the pairing marks just the latest alliance in a broadening oilfield services industry competition to roll out the promising technology. Read on for his explanation, along with another prediction of oil and gas market trends.
Tom Curran, Senior Energy Services and Equipment Analyst in Equity Research, B. Riley FBR, Inc.: Speaking of pressure pumping, we’ll be watching for illuminative moves in the spreading arms race around e-frac technology. In the latest development, on Nov. 18, NOV and pumper NexTier Oilfield Solutions jointly announced an agreement to collaboratively field-test NOV’s electric fracturing system – called the “Ideal eFrac” spread. Pursuant to it, the two will trial an Ideal eFrac prototype out in the oil patch under “normal operating conditions” and, once a commercial version is finalized, NexTier will have an option to purchase the first unit manufactured by NOV.
Although there isn’t broad, strong demand pull for available e-frac models yet, a pumper consensus has formed that new spread technologies will be supplanting the standard diesel workhorse. One by one, with the industry’s elite at the forefront, each pumper is revealing its strategy. ProPetro (NYSE: PUMP) has opted for AFGlobal’s DuraStim model. BJ Services is betting on its proprietary TITAN spread, which is powered by a direct drive natural gas turbine. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) has just introduced its digiFrac design, which the company has been working on for two years via its ST9 division and expects to be enhanced by the pending acquisition of OneStim. Others will follow.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: Expect more confusion as markets can’t decide which will win over the next six months: vaccines for the COVID-19 or continued fallout from the pandemic.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Oil Inventories Approach May 2020 Levels at Cushing
- Pressure Pumper Overcomes Extinction Threat
- Norway Opens More Arctic Areas to Oil Sector
- OGA Highlights Benefit of UK Energy Integration
- TRP and NLE Make $1B Keystone XL Deal
- AqualisBraemar to Buy LOC Group
- OGUK Explores Decom in a Low Carbon Future
- China to Take US Oil Refining Crown
- Oil Set for Weekly Gain on Vaccine Optimism
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Covid Downturn Slashes Oz Oil Workforce
- Petronas Calls for Stronger ET Collaboration
- Karish Development 85 Percent Complete
- CGG Nets Large Scale Deals
- OPEC Revises 2020 Oil Demand Forecast
- Greenpeace Applauds UK Plan to End Internal Combustion Engine Car Sales
- Johan Sverdrup Increasing Production Capacity
- Maersk Drilling Secures Contract Extension
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- Keystone Faces Biden Risk
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil