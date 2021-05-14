Oilfield Services Job Count Rises in USA

The Energy Workforce and Technology Council finds the OFS sector added nearly 20,000 jobs in March and April.

Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment (OFS) sector increased by an estimated 1,352 jobs last month, concludes a recent analysis of preliminary Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data by the Houston-based Energy Workforce and Technology Council.

The finding marks the second straight month of domestic OFS job gains, but the initial April figure represents considerably more modest growth than the 18,212-job increase the Council reported for March. The national OFS industry organization, which counts more than 600 member companies, noted that BLS data show the sector has added more than 19,000 jobs in 2021. It added, however, that the most recent OFS employment figure for the United States – 632,472 jobs – is 10.5% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The graph below, supplied by the Council, shows how dramatically monthly U.S. OFS employment figures have changed from January 2019 through April 2021.

SOURCE: Energy Workforce & Technology Council

According to the Council’s Oilfield Services and Equipment Employment Report, OFS job losses from the pandemic peaked at an estimated 102,000 positions. It also concludes that OFS has recovered approximately 28,000 jobs, bringing total pandemic-related job cuts to 74,000 – worth more than $8.4 billion in annualized lost wages.

“OFS sector employment has grown 2.9% in 2021 as companies completed drilling projects as vaccinations continue and demand rises,” the Council noted in a written statement.

The Council also reported that BLS data show Texas is by far the top state for oil and gas technology and services employment, with an estimated 314,100 jobs within the classification. Louisiana (53,800 jobs) and Oklahoma (49,000) took the next two spots. Here are approximate oil and gas technology and services job counts for other energy-producing states:

Colorado: 26,200 jobs

New Mexico: 24,100

California: 23,600

Pennsylvania: 23,300

North Dakota: 20,000

Wyoming: 14,900

Ohio: 10,700

Alaska: 10,000

West Virginia: 9,900

The Council pointed out that BLS figures are preliminary for the two most recent months and are subject to revision.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.