Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
Belfield, North Dakota-based oilfield firm MBI Energy Services plans to cut a total of 242 jobs, according to a recent WARN notice the company sent to Job Service North Dakota in mid-March. The layoffs will occur in Ross, Watford City and Belfield, North Dakota, however the notice did not state when the layoffs would begin.
Established in 1979, MBI provides water management and logistics and well intervention services to operators in the Williston Basin.
Separately, on March 25 Calfrac Well Services Group revealed plans to lay off 212 employees at its Williston, North Dakota location, according to Job Service North Dakota. The layoffs began on the same date.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Calfrac provides coiled tubing, cementing and fracking services to operators. Since its start-up in 1999, it has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, and the company’s footprint includes entry into both conventional and unconventional oil and gas markets. Over the years, Calfrac expanded operations from its first base in Canada to include the U.S., Russia and Argentina.
During the latest downturn, service providers of all sizes have felt the domino effect of collapsing oil prices, and a sharp pullback in planned exploration in key basins. Several industry watchers have warned that additional contraction in oil and gas operations may lead to more staff cuts and bankruptcy filings across the energy industry.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
