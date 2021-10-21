Oil-Data Startup To Figure Out Untapped Reserves Worth
An oil-data startup backed by Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Joe Lonsdale plans to help energy explorers, bankers and investors figure out how much crude and natural gas reserves trapped underground are really worth.
Zeno Technologies wants to replace the “patchwork of tools” oil executives and erstwhile investors currently rely on to do everything from assessing new discoveries to forecasting future cash flows from aging crude and gas fields, said Sealy Laidlaw, the Silicon Valley veteran who’s now chief executive officer of the Austin, Texas-based company. Mid-sized energy producers are the firm’s initial target because “they know they need to be tech forward but they’re not able to take on teams of data scientists and the tech stack that goes along with that.”
Zeno’s platform also can be used to “deconstruct” asset models and valuations based on data would-be sellers disclose in so-called data rooms, where hard numbers on oilfields and other assets for sale are shown to suitors, Sealy said.
Laidlaw joined Zeno earlier this year from investment firm Valor Equity Partners in Chicago after previous stints at Radius Intelligence and Salesforce.com. Zeno was founded in early 2020 with $5.5 million in seed money from Lonsdale’s 8VC, Echo Investment Capital and other unnamed investors.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Regulator Lays Charges Over Huge Oil Spill Off Canada
- Shell Starts Production From Arran Gas Field
- Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall
- All CCS Clusters Needed For UK To Reach Net-Zero By 2050, OGUK Says
- Renewables Giants Nixed From Clean Energy Index
- Neptune Energy Endorses Eliminating Gas Flaring By 2030
- DOE Provides $20MM Funding for Regional CCUS Projects
- Oil-Data Startup To Figure Out Untapped Reserves Worth
- Oil Refiners Under Threat From Natural Gas Crisis
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Brent Tops $85 While WTI Completes Eighth Week of Gains
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Talos, TechnipFMC To Develop CCS Projects Along US GOM Coast
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup