Oil Will See Additional Near-Term Volatility

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators talk market volatility, Covid concerns, the recommencement of activity following Hurricane Ida and more. Read on to find out the full range of topics and trends the market observers will be on the lookout for this week.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil markets will see some additional near-term volatility from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. As of this writing, about 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in, about 2.3 million barrels of refining capacity had been taken offline ahead of the storm and there will be ongoing demand disruptions related to power outages and flooding from the Gulf Coast up to New York. Production should come back on faster than refining capacity, reversing recent inventory draws and pressuring crude prices. However, don’t expect much relief at the pump as demand for finished products in the U.S. is in-line with pre-Covid levels and any shortages caused by low refinery utilization should boost prices.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: I expect that the 13 percent percent of U.S. refining capacity shut down because of Ida to be back sooner than predicted. There are estimates that the process to get power and water back online in Louisiana, such that the downstream complex can come back online too, will take many many weeks. I do not buy that - it’s an attempt to under-promise and over-deliver.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The market will be monitoring closely the return of the Louisiana oil refineries while still keeping an eye on the Covid-19 delta variant data. With the traditional end of summer occurring this weekend, lower gasoline demand will coincide with refinery “turn-around”, leading to a possible “bearish” market sentiment.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: More volatility for sure, with the final weeks of summer upon us.

