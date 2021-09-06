Oil Will See Additional Near-Term Volatility
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators talk market volatility, Covid concerns, the recommencement of activity following Hurricane Ida and more. Read on to find out the full range of topics and trends the market observers will be on the lookout for this week.
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil markets will see some additional near-term volatility from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. As of this writing, about 80 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in, about 2.3 million barrels of refining capacity had been taken offline ahead of the storm and there will be ongoing demand disruptions related to power outages and flooding from the Gulf Coast up to New York. Production should come back on faster than refining capacity, reversing recent inventory draws and pressuring crude prices. However, don’t expect much relief at the pump as demand for finished products in the U.S. is in-line with pre-Covid levels and any shortages caused by low refinery utilization should boost prices.
Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: I expect that the 13 percent percent of U.S. refining capacity shut down because of Ida to be back sooner than predicted. There are estimates that the process to get power and water back online in Louisiana, such that the downstream complex can come back online too, will take many many weeks. I do not buy that - it’s an attempt to under-promise and over-deliver.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The market will be monitoring closely the return of the Louisiana oil refineries while still keeping an eye on the Covid-19 delta variant data. With the traditional end of summer occurring this weekend, lower gasoline demand will coincide with refinery “turn-around”, leading to a possible “bearish” market sentiment.
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at investing.com: More volatility for sure, with the final weeks of summer upon us.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Talos Files Dispute Notice Against Mexico
- Initial Ida Hit to Production Surpasses Katrina
- Indian Firms Are Said to Discuss Buying ALNG 2 Stake
- TotalEnergies and Iraq Agree $27B Deals
- Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform
- Petrofac Bags $100MM EPCC Deal
- Seadrill Limited To Exit Chapter 11 In Q4
- Near 90 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Down
- USA Drops 11 Rigs Week on Week
- Wintershall Dea Finds More Oil At Bergknapp Discovery
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Corp Sells 4 Jackups for $292MM
- North Sea Troll Phase 3 Project Online
- Oil Heads for Monthly Loss Before OPEC+ Meet
- Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike
- Shell Takes Operatorship of 2 Blocks Offshore South Africa
- WTI Erases Loss as US Oil Inventory Report Overshadows OPEC+ Announcement
- Taqa May Sell Oil and Gas Assets After Review
- Ida Shuts in Majority of Gulf of Mexico Production
- Libya Budget Battle Could Imperil Oil Output
- Port Fourchon Sees Weeks for Ida Recovery
- Thailand Oil Giant Going on Green Spending Spree
- 95 Percent of GOM Oil Production Still Offline
- BP Buys NatGas Supplies Derived from Cow Manure
- Saudi Aramco Profit Surges
- Indigenous Group Seeks Trans Mountain Stake
- Exxon Spuds New Well in Guyana's Canje Block
- Noble Rig Survives Hurricane Conditions