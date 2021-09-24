Oil Up as Global Markets Tighten
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.
Futures in London traded above $77 a barrel, heading for a third straight weekly increase. Global onshore crude inventories plunged by almost 21 million barrels last week, led by China, according to data analytics firm Kayrros, while U.S. stocks are near a three-year low. The surge in natural gas prices is expected to force some consumers to switch to oil, tightening the market further ahead of the northern hemisphere winter.
China on Friday sold oil to Hengli Petrochemical Co. and a unit of PetroChina Co. in the first auction of crude from its strategic reserves, said traders with knowledge of the matter. Grades sold included Oman, Upper Zakum and Forties.
Oil has rallied recently after a period of Covid-induced demand uncertainty, with some of the world’s largest traders and banks predicting that prices could climb even further because of the energy crisis. Global crude consumption could rise by an additional 370,000 barrels a day if natural gas remains elevated for an extended time, according to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
“Underpinning the latest bout of price strength is a tightening supply backdrop,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.
|
Prices
|
Various underlying oil market gauges are also pointing to a stronger market. The key spread between Brent futures for December and a year later is near $7, the strongest since 2019. That’s a sign traders are positive on the market outlook.
At the same time, the premium options traders are paying for bearish put options is the smallest since January 2020, another indication that traders are less concerned about a pullback in prices.
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- TMC To Supply Sangomar FPSO With Compressor Systems
- OGA Launches Decarbonization Competition
- Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- Top Headlines, Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal and More
- BP GOM Assets Back Online Following Hurricane Ida
- Oil Closes On Five Week Win Streak
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Saipem and Aramco Sign MOU for Potential New Co
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets