Oil Tankers Avoid Nigeria After Multimillion-Dollar Tax Bill
At least two oil tanker owners are staying away from Nigeria after several companies received backdated tax bills totaling millions of dollars.
Multiple businesses received demands from Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service, according to a member notice by industry group Intertanko seen by Bloomberg. They cover the period from 2010 to 2019 and range in amount from $400,000 to $1.1 million per vessel. In aggregate, some claims reach tens of millions of dollars.
As a result, at least two shipowners, who asked not to be identified discussing commercial matters, are steering clear of Nigerian ports to avoid the risk of having their ships arrested. Tanker earnings from West Africa to Europe have soared more than 42% in three days so far this week, according to Baltic Exchange data.
Ships staying away from Nigeria makes it easier for those owners still willing to go there to get higher rates for their vessels.
Many of the tax bills referred to a previous law published by Nigeria’s revenue service in July 2021. That measure says any vessel carrying crude oil, gas or refined fuels from Nigeria is liable to pay tax there.
Intertanko couldn’t immediately comment. Nigeria’s FIRS didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Allots $13.5MM to Diversify Solar Sector Workforce
- Gibson Acquires Buckeye's Texas Oil Terminal
- What Does Erdogan Election Win Mean for Turkiye Oil and Gas?
- Philippines Logs $122MM in Annual Energy Efficiency Investments
- Iberdrola Signs Deal to Sell Most of Mexico Business for $6B
- Duke Energy to Sell Renewables Business to Brookfield for $2.8B
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- Canada Oil and Gas 2023 Outlook Encouraging: Industry Group
- Petrobras Reportedly Has No Plans for Braskem Buyout
- Oil Tankers Avoid Nigeria After Multimillion-Dollar Tax Bill
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- Biden Urged to Demand Climate Emergency as Smoke Chokes Washington
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Macquarie Group Reveals Oil Market Outlook
- North America Finally Breaks Rig Loss Streak
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- Oil Down as Demand Concerns Supercede Saudi Cuts
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Improved Wage Offer Ends North Sea Dispute
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets