SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Oil Tanker Owners Avoid Russian Crude

by Bloomberg
|
Alex Longley, Ann Koh
|
Thursday, February 24, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
Oil Tanker Owners Avoid Russian Crude
Russia relies on tankers for about two thirds of its crude exports.

Oil tanker owners are avoiding offering their ships to collect crude from Russia as they wait to see what sanctions the country might face after invading Ukraine.

Two shipbrokers and three owners said owners are currently unwilling to make offers to collect Russian barrels. The owners said that oil-freight transportation costs are also very low anyway, making it even more unattractive to do so.

Russia relies on tankers for about two thirds of its crude exports meaning that any prolonged disruption to shipping would be more serious. The country’s oil has already been already selling at the deepest discounts in years to an international benchmark as traders fret over how the Ukraine situation will play out.

The West is threatening further punishing sanctions after Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II.

Companies that are due to carry out contracts in the Black Sea will now find themselves in the difficult position of deciding whether to perform or to turn back, each with costly consequences, said Andrew Brooker, managing director at marine insurance broker Latitude Brokers.

Insurers would decline to cover a trip that could soon breach sanctions. On the other hand, not fulfilling contracts also runs the risk of litigation.

--With assistance from Julian Lee.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles