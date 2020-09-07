Oil Tanker Fire Doused

The fire onboard the MT New Diamond crude oil tanker has been completely doused, the Sri Lanka navy has revealed.

There is still a possibility of a recurrence of the fire, however, due to the high temperature inside the ship and environmental influences, the navy warned. As a result, the navy said it remained on high alert and stated that it was ready for any emergency.

MT New Diamond was transporting 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from the port of Meena Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Port of Paradip in India when a fire broke out aboard in the eastern seas of Sri Lanka on September 3, according to the navy, which added that the ship caught fire with an explosion in a boiler in the ship's main engine room.

“Nearly 79 hours after the distress was reported, the Sri Lanka Navy and other stakeholders were able to bring the fire under control,” the navy said in an organization statement.

“The successful management of this disaster, which also received special attention worldwide, paved the way to avert a major maritime catastrophe that could have occurred,” the navy added in the statement.

The navy revealed that a team of ten British and Netherlands experts, including salvage operations experts, assessors and a legal adviser have arrived in Sri Lanka to make an assessment of the damage caused to the ship. Proceedings regarding the ship will be decided on their recommendations, according to the navy, which said it will continue to provide assistance to the vessel until it leaves Sri Lanka’s maritime search and rescue region.

In a statement posted on the navy’s website on Saturday, the navy noted that there was no report of the ship leaking oil into the sea.

New Shipping Limited, the commercial owner of MT New Diamond in Athens, Greece, has appointed SMIT Singapore Pte Ltd, an international Singapore-based company, as its salvage expert.

