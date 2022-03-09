Oil Surges on Biden Russia Oil Ban

The most significant potential oil supply shortage since the 1990 Gulf War could be upon us.

Oil prices surged on President Biden’s announcement of an embargo on Russian energy imports, Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, outlined in an extraordinary market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday.

“The immediate impact was definitive, with the Brent benchmark jumping $5 per barrel after the news broke,” Tonhaugen said in the note.

“Although the impact on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring because the ban makes it more of a challenge to trade in Russian oil and more likely that other countries may follow suit,” the Rystad analyst added.

Russia usually exports 4.8 million barrels a day of crude oil to the market and another 1.4 million barrels per day is exported via Russia produced in other FSU countries, notably Kazakhstan, Tonhaugen noted, adding that the U.S. only imported 200,000 barrels per day of crude from Russia last year. Tonhaugen highlighted that the U.S. imports nearly 500,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Russia, predominantly unfinished heavier oils, into its complex refineries.

“This will no longer be possible, and refineries need to source their feedstocks elsewhere,” Tonhaugen said.

“The market, and U.S. buyers, already started to shun barrels from the Russian region immediately since the outbreak of the war, owing to swift implementation of financial sanctions, restricted commodity financing from lenders or as a result of political decisions to opt away,” he added.

“The market has reacted as if a Western embargo was in place, at least partly, resulting in a similar cutback in flows as an outright embargo would,” Tonhaugen continued.

Oil Prices Must Rise

According to Tonhaugen, the 4.3 million barrels per day of Western crude imports from Russia in January 2022 cannot be replaced by other sources of oil supply in a short period of time.

“Therefore, oil prices must rise to destroy sufficient demand and incentivize a supply response through higher activity - both of which will happen with a time lag of several months - to rebalance the market at a higher price,” Tonhaugen said.

“How high oil prices will need to go depends primarily on how much and for how long the market will need to shun export barrels from Russia and whether other buyers, such as China, will step in to increase its purchases of oil from Russia,” he added.

Tonhaugen highlighted that OPEC+ holds approximately four million barrels per day in spare crude capacity but said there are few signs that the Middle East producers are opening the taps, at least not yet.

“With no additional OPEC+ response, the most significant potential oil supply shortage since the 1990 Gulf War, when oil prices doubled, could be upon us,” Tonhaugen said.

Cut Already In Progress, OPEC+ Role

In a report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered noted that, in their view, the March 8 U.S. announcement of the intention to sanction oil flows from Russia is to some extent formalizing and adding legal force to a cut already in progress.

Looking at OPEC, Standard Chartered analysts said the group’s role is likely to be key if oil price stabilization measures in the wake of the displacement of Russian oil are to be successful.

“The March 2 OPEC+ meeting was very short, and simply agreed the ninth in the sequence of 400,000 barrels per day month on month increases in production targets without any discussion of the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Standard Chartered analysts noted in the report.

“It appears unlikely that this discussion can be avoided at the next meeting - scheduled for March 31. We think that this is an existential crisis for OPEC+; in our view, the political and economic advantages for key OPEC members of maintaining the current agreement with Russia are limited, and the disadvantages of the relationship have increased significantly,” the analysts added in the report.

“The additional revenues that would be foregone by Saudi Arabia and the UAE if output is not increased significantly is in itself significant, and we think the political costs of continuing the oil market relationship with Russia in its current form are mounting,” the analysts continued.

