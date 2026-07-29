Oil Surges as Tensions Erupt

Oil roared back from its worst three-day decline since 2020 as a fresh round of fighting erupted across the Middle East, a reminder of the ongoing risk to supplies in the region.



Brent settled near $91 a barrel, spiking about 8%. Futures have been whipsawed this month as the US and Iran went from escalation to efforts at diplomacy, and now back to trading military fire.



US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that Iran would be hit hard after an attack on US forces in Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted the US airbase and command center with ballistic missiles, state-run IRIB News reported, citing an IRGC statement. Iranian media later said the US had attacked part of its territory.



Crude's sharp rally on Wednesday comes during a highly volatile month. Futures have swung in a range of almost $32 a barrel in July as attacks between the US and Iran escalated and the Tehran-backed Houthis opened a new front of conflict in the Red Sea - only to retreat sharply as hostilities briefly abated.



Traders remain focused on diplomatic moves to end the war, as well as signs that flows through key chokepoints remain compromised. The so-called call skew for Brent, or the premium traders pay for options betting on further price gains, jumped to the highest level since late April.



The global benchmark is also experiencing reduced liquidity ahead of its expiry on Friday, contributing to exaggerated price moves.



"We remain exceedingly skeptical that we are on the brink of a major diplomatic breakthrough that will resolve the nuclear standoff that started the war," RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts including Helima Croft said in a note. "The ongoing threat of missiles, mines, drones, and Tehran tolls will keep a significant portion of the shipping market on the sidelines," they added.



Earlier, Reuters reported that Yemen's Houthi militant group was considering charging fees for ships sailing through the Red Sea. Iran has sought to impose similar charges on the vital Strait of Hormuz, which accounted for about a fifth of the world's oil and gas flows before the war.



Also supporting prices, fires broke out aboard two liquefied natural gas vessels at the Egyptian port of Damietta on the Mediterranean Sea, a development traders interpreted as another sign the conflict was broadening. European natural gas futures rose by as much as 7%.



Elsewhere, the US imposed sanctions on two Iranian companies that charge for safe passage through Hormuz.



Oil Prices

WTI for September delivery gained 6.6% to settle at $84.46 a barrel as in New York.

Brent for September settlement rose 7.9% to settle at $90.74 a barrel.



Government data released Wednesday showed US crude inventories fell by about 7.2 million barrels last week, the largest drop since mid-June, reinforcing concerns that the West's supply cushion is nearing its limit. Distillate stockpiles, however, increased as refineries continued to run at elevated rates to maximize production of the fuel.



"While the modest easing in product draws is a slight bearish signal, it's important to keep in mind just how tight product inventories remain and they could tighten further if Jazan stays offline and Chinese imports continue to edge higher," said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group, referring to a Saudi refinery.



The muted price response suggests the market remains overwhelmingly focused on the conflict in the Middle East. Still, US inventory data is likely to take on greater importance in the coming weeks as overseas buyers increasingly rely on American barrels to offset disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies.



The gyrations in oil and refined products such as gasoline caused by the war have complicated the challenge facing central bankers. In the US, Federal Reserve policymakers left interest rates unchanged, though several policymakers signaled that higher rates are needed to curb inflation.

