Oil Surges Above $100

Oil surged past $100 a barrel for the first time in two months after Iran-backed Houthi militants said they attacked two Saudi Arabian tankers in the Red Sea, opening a new front in the Middle East conflict and threatening deeper supply disruptions.



The reflaring of the Iran war is already snarling traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Persian Gulf. Targeting the Red Sea imperils the critical detour route that the Saudis used to keep oil barrels flowing amid the Hormuz disruptions.



The market is also contending with a spate of attacks at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on Russia's Black Sea coast, which exports most of Kazakhstan's crude. Inventories across the globe are depleted by months of conflict, raising the risk of a supply squeeze that threatens to weigh on the global economy if prices continue to climb.



"Round 2 of the military conflict is going to be broader than Round 1," Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House official, said in a Bloomberg Television interview, referring to the Iran war. "The risks are great, not only to shipping, but also to energy infrastructure."



Real-world oil prices also strengthened alongside headline futures prices. Dated Brent, the world's most important physical price, surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since late May. Price differentials for cargoes in the North Sea also increased.



Brent futures' ascent above $100 marks a key psychological threshold at which oil market participants say political pressure on US President Donald Trump to end the war and rein in soaring energy costs intensifies. With retail diesel prices over $5 a gallon and gasoline over $4, the additional surge risks creating further pain for businesses and consumers alike.



"If we see oil prices in this $90 to $120 range by the end of the summer, that's where we probably see more impact on consumer spending," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director at US Bank Wealth Management. "Wage growth isn't keeping up with that."



Trump, meanwhile, made fresh threats to step up strikes on Iran, telling Axios in an interview that he's considering a "massive attack" that would be "bigger than ever before" and he's "close to making a decision" on it.



Brent surged roughly 7%, extending its monthly advance to over 35%, as geopolitical tensions intensified on several fronts. Diesel futures rose to the highest since April 7, the day before the US and Iran agreed to an initial ceasefire deal.



Other key price indicators have advanced in recent days, pointing to growing concerns about supply. The differential for at least one Middle Eastern crude grade has roughly doubled over the last two sessions, while Brent's nearest timespread is trading in a bullish backwardation structure of more than $6 a barrel. In normal times that would be barely a few cents.



"The focus now shifts to Saudi Arabia's response," said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. "While barrels can reroute via Suez, it's a less efficient solution requiring smaller ships and longer voyages."



Recently, Iran struck vessels in Hormuz, while the US has bombarded the Islamic Republic over the past 12 days and restored a blockade of its ports. Tehran has responded by attacking US allies in the region. If the hostilities persist, some analysts see prices rallying above $120 a barrel later this year.



Meanwhile, the world's supply alternatives are shrinking.



The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been drawn down significantly since the conflict began, raising questions about whether the world's supplier of last resort will have enough capacity to offset further loss of Middle Eastern barrels. Inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub are currently sitting below 20 million barrels, a threshold widely viewed as the operational minimum, the lowest seasonal level since 2014.



At the same time, exports through the Bab el Mandeb Strait at the bottom of the Red Sea have been a lifeline for oil exports since the beginning of the Iran conflict. Some vessels are already avoiding the route now, and buyers in India and other parts of Asia are contemplating a switch to longer and potentially costlier routes via the Suez Canal.



Still, two China-owned oil tankers appeared to be undeterred by the risk, with one exiting Bab el Mandeb and another on course to follow, according to ship-tracking data.



Oil Prices

Brent for September settlement was 7% higher to settle at $100.69 a barrel in New York.

WTI for September delivery gained 6.2% to $92.19 a barrel.

