Oil Supply Tsunami Threatens Oklahoma Hub

The physical delivery point for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and home to a massive array of oil storage facilities, Cushing, Okla., seems to be getting more attention than usual these days. Available oil storage capacity at Cushing has been getting tighter as refiners process less crude to cope with the recent sharp drop in demand for gasoline, jet fuel and other products. A panel of oil market-watchers expect the inventory build at Cushing – and numerous other oil storage installations – to get even more attention this week. Keep reading for their insights.

Tom Seng, Assistant Professor of Energy Business at University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Total U.S. working storage for crude is just over 50 percent of capacity. With the rush to store and the financial incentive to do so, this capacity will rapidly fill. Cushing could be full by mid-June at the current rates of surplus inventory. The market crash (last) week should force producers to cut more and more production. The Texas Railroad Commission has yet to enact statewide production curtailments while the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has formally pronounced the coronavirus as a substantial economic event and is allowing producers to cut production without losing oil leases.

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst, Investing.com: I think there’s still a lot of mistrust for OPEC and what it will do to fix the situation. There’s a tsunami of supply out there and a trust deficit for OPEC.

Jamie Webster, Senior Director, Boston Consulting Group Center for Energy Impact: There are indications that storage fill is slowing – possibly because the facilities were leased in a speculative bid, further tightening storage supply and increasing the contango.

More unusual storage options – small ships are now in use in Europe. Other options will also develop.

(Watch for) U.S. policy moves on supporting the industry or trying to impact the flow of oil from OPEC to the U.S.

Mark Le Dain, vice president of strategy with the oil and gas data firm Validere: As economies continue to open up around the world, I think we will be surprised by the pickup in car traffic versus other economic indicators as people avoid crowded public transit at all costs. This is playing out in Asia where car sales actually increased recently. Large purchases like a car amidst a recession make no sense unless the fear of public transit is that great and it's primarily families that have never used one.

