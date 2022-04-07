Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear

Global oil supply, demand and prices have become clear, despite the fog of war.

Global oil supply, demand and prices have become clear, despite the fog of war, according to a new report from Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, which was sent to Rigzone recently.

In the report, EIR now projects stock draws through 2022 until the fourth quarter of this year, which the company says is mostly in balance as demand growth eases, reflecting lower supply and easing demand as higher prices bite. EIR outlined in the report that it has has halved its forecast for oil demand growth in 2022 and said GDP downgrades will erode that view further in the coming month.

The company says its Brent price forecast is now “anchored” above $100 per barrel, reflecting tighter balances on the back of the Ukraine war. EIR also warned that the March surge in Brent prices towards $140 brought a focus onto the risks to oil demand.

“With oil prices persistently high since Russia’s late February invasion of Ukraine, we have pared by more than 50 percent of our expectations for demand growth this year,” Bill Farren-Price, the lead report author and director of EIR, said in a company statement.

“We now expect global oil demand to grow about 1.5 million barrels per day year on year in 2022, subject to further revision as GDP forecasts are adjusted lower,” he added.

“Faced with technical challenges and potential reputational damage, European buyers are avoiding Russian cargoes, which were down by around 1.5 million barrels per day in early March,” Farren-Price continued.

Earlier this week, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research announced that it had made a large upward revision to its Brent crude price forecast this quarter. In a new report sent to Rigzone, analysts at the company said they now expect prices to average $100 per barrel in 2022 and $90 per barrel in 2023.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $102.09 per barrel. Brent closed at $100.85 per barrel on March 1, $127.98 per barrel on March 8, $98.02 per barrel on March 16, $121.6 per barrel on March 23, and $101.07 per barrel on April 6.

