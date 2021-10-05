Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High
Oil steadied in Asian trading after rallying to the highest level since 2014 following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch.
Futures in New York traded near $78 a barrel after surging 2.3% on Monday as the alliance stuck with a 400,000 barrel-a-day boost for November. Some market watchers were expecting the group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to increase production by more than planned due to a spike in natural gas prices that’s led to greater demand for crude and oil products ahead of winter.
Crude markets have tightened as economies rebounded from the pandemic, and modeling from OPEC is predicting a supply deficit over the next two months. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees an extra 650,000 barrels a day of demand later this year as utilities wrestling with high natural gas prices switch to oil, while Saudi Aramco said the gas crisis was already boosting crude consumption.
“Prices are likely to remain supported in the final quarter, with gas-to-oil switching and pricey coal adding to oil consumption,” said Will Sungchil Yun, senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp.
|
Prices
|
The prompt timespread for Brent was 79 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 74 cents a week earlier.
The OPEC+ decision “will allow us to continue normalize the market situation,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a speech at the meeting, part of which was broadcast by Rossiya 24 state TV channel. Ministers will meet again to discuss production policy on Nov. 4.
“I think for OPEC, they’re probably just saying, ‘look, this is not our crisis, there’s not much we can do to solve it,’” Richard Gorry, managing director at industry consultant JBC Asia Pte, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Extra barrels maybe add a little bit of downward pressure on prices but they’re not going to solve the energy crisis by giving more oil.”
--With assistance from Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Petrofac Hit With $105 Million Penalty In Bribery Case
- Petrobras To Shed Stakes In 15 Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High
- Greenpeace Blocks Shell's Rotterdam Refinery. Wants Ban On Fossil Fuel Ads.
- Canada Escalates Michigan Pipeline Battle
- OPEC+ Holds Both the Knife and the Cake
- Stonepeak Buys Teekay LNG For $6.2 Billion
- Solstad Offshore Sells 7 Vessels for Recycling
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- Someone Is Betting Oil Will Hit $200
- Analysts Look at Oil and Gas Impact of New USA Bills
- After Five Discoveries TotalEnergies Drills Duster Off Suriname
- Lukoil Teams Up With BP In Caspian Sea Exploration Project
- Oil Down as Growth in USA Stockpiles Cools Rally
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker