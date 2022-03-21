Oil Soars as Supply Fears Increase with Russian Import Bans
Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark without a conclusion in sight, exacerbating supply concerns over the loss of Russian crude.
Futures in New York rose 7.1% to settle above $112 a barrel on Monday. Several European Union countries are pushing for a fifth round of sanctions on Russia, though some remain opposed to including oil in those measures. The Kremlin said an EU ban on oil imports from Russia would have a profound effect on the global crude market and hit the continent the hardest.
In weeks prior, the EU sanctioning Russian oil “seemed unrealistic given their reliance on Russian energy supply,” said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management, a firm that manages $2 billion in energy-related assets. “It would basically shave off a full 4-5% of global oil supply.”
The global oil market has been thrown into turmoil by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the U.S. and Europe imposing sanctions on Moscow and crude buyers shunning the country’s cargoes. Brent neared $140 a barrel earlier this month to hit the highest since 2008, before seeing a massive pullback that briefly put the market into bear territory. Prices have experienced unprecedented volatility, with frequent intraday swings of about $10 and broader commodity markets seizing up amid a widespread liquidity crunch.
The rally in oil prices has spurred importing nations to pressure other producers to step up supply, including members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Saudi Arabia said it can not be held responsible for any drop in oil output if it doesn’t get more help to deter attacks from Yemen. Houthi rebels attacked at least six sites across Saudi Arabia over the weekend, including some run by Aramco. Saudi Arabia has been facing calls from oil-consuming nations such as the U.S. to increase supply output.
Amid calls for more production, Rystad Energy predicts that 2 million barrels a day of global oil demand could be lost this year due to the war, sanctions, and inflation. This would take consumption back to levels seen well before the pandemic.
The Biden administration is stepping up its response to Russia’s invasion. Later Monday, officials will brief energy companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as banks on the war and ensuing sanctions. Separately, President Joe Biden is due to call counterparts in Europe before traveling to the region later this week.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate for April delivery rose $7.42 to settle at $112.12 a barrel in New York.
- The more active May contract rose $6.88 to settle at $109.97
- Brent for May settlement increased $7.69 to settle at $115.62 a barrel.
As the war continues, the world’s three biggest oilfield-service providers are scaling back work in Russia. On Saturday, Baker Hughes Co. said it’s suspending new investments in operations there. That followed a similar statement by Schlumberger on Friday. Halliburton Co., the top provider of fracking services, has halted current and future work in the country.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- OGA Changes Name To Reflect Energy Transition Role
- Aramco Net Income More Than Doubles to $110B
- To Be Or Not To Be Oil? Hamlet Well Says – To Be.
- China LNG Imports from Russia Double
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Last a While
- Has Russia Ostracized Itself from Global Oil Market for Good?
- Russian Crude Finding Willing Buyers in India
- Repsol To Deploy Enhanced Drilling Solution In North Sea
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month
- Hedge Fund Manager Sees Path to $200 Oil
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill