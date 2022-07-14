Oil Slips to Lowest Level Since February
Oil pared losses after dropping to levels not seen since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as record US inflation intensifies fears of a recession.
West Texas Intermediate traded near $95 a barrel after earlier slipping below $91 a barrel, the lowest since late February when crude began its ascent into triple digits. Broader markets recovered from the day’s lows after Federal Reserve officials calmed traders expecting an even more aggressive pace of rate hikes after this week’s blistering monthly inflation report. Oil futures have been in decline since early June on escalating fears the US may be pushed into a recession.
Nonetheless, global oil supply remains tight, as can be seen in time spreads showing a wide premium for immediately available barrels. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the market is “screaming” tightness and that this week’s selloff has been driven by low liquidity and technical factors.
“Crude is in free fall as demand data is softer and macro risk factors completely overwhelm the fundamentally tight physical market,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. “Risks over the next few weeks look skewed to the downside, keeping even the most convicted bulls in wait-and-see mode.”
President Joe Biden landed in the Middle East on Wednesday just as a report showed US inflation soared to a four-decade high last month, much of it driven by energy costs.
There were signs that high US gasoline prices are starting to take their toll on consumption. US gasoline demand fell to the lowest level for this time of year since 1996, even slipping below the same week in 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration. The four-week rolling average of gasoline demand was the lowest on a seasonal basis since 2000. Crude stockpiles rose by 3.25 million barrels.
Prices:
- WTI for August delivery fell 42 cents to $95.88 a barrel at 2:19 p.m. in New York
- Brent for September settlement lost 39 cents to $99.18 a barrel
Renewed Covid-19 outbreaks in China have also weighed on the outlook for oil demand. Shanghai’s flareup appears to be easing, but other regions are being locked down and facing restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Nationwide, 292 cases were recorded on Wednesday.
(with assistance from Sophie Caronello)
