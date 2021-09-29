Oil Slides On Stronger Dollar And Stockpile Increase
Oil slid as the dollar surged and after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.
Futures in New York ended the session 0.6% lower after a choppy trading session on Wednesday. A more-than 4 million-barrel increase in U.S. crude stockpiles tugged futures lower, while a stronger dollar made exports of the commodity less attractive.
“This dollar strength has reached a level that can’t be ignored,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC.
Oil’s advance earlier this week -- and Brent’s surge above $80 a barrel -- reflected signs of a tighter global market amid stronger demand and rising natural gas prices. Higher energy costs this month have stoked speculation that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies may ease supply cuts more quickly. The White House said Tuesday it’s continuing to talk to OPEC and other international partners about the importance of competitive markets and doing more to support the recovery.
Meanwhile, world oil supply is expected to be 1.2 million barrels a day below demand in October, and 900,000 barrels a day in November, according to a OPEC secretariat document being reviewed by the group’s Joint Technical Committee.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery fell 46 cents to settle at $74.83 a barrel in New York
- Brent for November settlement dropped 45 cents to end the session at $78.64 a barrel
In addition to the crude stockpile rise in the U.S. last week, gasoline inventories rose for a second week and distillate inventories climbed for the first time since late August, Energy Information Administration data show. Yet, U.S. crude exports jumped above 3 million barrels a day, signaling stronger global demand.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Gas Prices Show UK Must Maintain North Sea Supply
- Hurricane Sam Fluctuates
- Oil Down as Growth in USA Stockpiles Cools Rally
- Analysts Look at Oil and Gas Impact of New USA Bills
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- Lukoil Teams Up With BP In Caspian Sea Exploration Project
- CD&R Weighs IPO of Motor Fuel Group
- Icon Offshore Jack-Up Picks Up Extension For Four Wells
- Oil Slides On Stronger Dollar And Stockpile Increase
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Black Sea Oil & Gas Installs Gas Platform Off Romania
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- Canada Oil Sands Force Majeure Adds to Supply Woes
- Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker