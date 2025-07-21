Oil Slides Amid Demand Concerns

Oil edged down, extending its losing streak from last week, on lingering worries about crude demand as US trade talks stall and the European Union’s latest sanctions have yet to dent Russian energy exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude ended the day marginally lower near $67 a barrel on Monday, after slipping 1.6% last week. EU envoys are set to meet as early as this week to formulate a plan to respond to a possible no-deal scenario with US President Donald Trump, whose position is seen to have stiffened ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

Late last week, the 27-nation bloc agreed on a package of sanctions against Moscow, including a lower price cap on the country’s crude and a ban on a large refinery in India. Still, restrictions on Russian diesel won’t fully come into effect until January.

US crude futures for August delivery are set to expire on Tuesday, contributing to muted volumes and listless trading.

Oil has trended higher since early May, but WTI is still down for the year as Trump ratchets up his trade war and OPEC+ relaxes supply curbs. Prices have been jolted by developments in the Middle East, as well as sanctions on crude from producers including Russia and Iran.

“In the absence of catalysts, the path of least resistance could be lower,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group.

Diesel’s price relative to crude in Europe, a gauge for profitability of producing the fuel, was near the highest since early 2024, while its prompt time spread — the difference between its closest two contracts — also rallied on Friday, widening its bullish backwardation structure.

Oil Prices