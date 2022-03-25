Oil Settles Up this Week with Saudi Arabian Facilities Under Attack
Oil posted its first weekly gain in three weeks as the European Union continued to debate how it can decrease its reliance on Russian exports and Saudi Arabian energy assets came under attack.
Futures in New York gained $9.20 this week, the second biggest dollar gain since 2011. Oil reversed its losses earlier in Friday’s session as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, including an oil storage site in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia warned this week that crude supplies are at risk, and called on the U.S. to do more to counter attacks from the Iran-backed rebels.
The attack on Aramco facilities is likely to cause some short-term operational disruptions, and may temporarily reduce Saudi supply, said Rohan Reddy, a research analyst at Global X Management, a firm that manages $2 billion in energy-related assets. “The broader geopolitical issues that continue in the country could lead to lingering supply reductions, and put upside pressure on oil prices.”
Oil is up this week as the war in Ukraine continues to roil an already tight commodities market. The U.S. and U.K. have moved to bar Russian oil in response to the invasion and many energy firms are also choosing to shun the nation’s crude. Yet buyers in China and India appear to be soaking up some of those barrels. Russia is now aiming to ship the largest amount of its flagship Urals crude in almost three years next month, dangling a supply carrot to oil refineries in Europe who face surging energy prices.
EU industrial powerhouse Germany has said it plans to quickly wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, though warned an immediate embargo is not possible because of the damage it would cause to Europe’s biggest economy. The task will be difficult, especially without decreasing Germany’s demand at the same time. Austria also said it won’t agree to an embargo of Russian oil and gas, calling the ban “unrealistic” for the country.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose $1.56 to settle at $113.90 in New York
- Brent for May settlement rose $1.62 to settle at $120.65 a barrel
Oil markets remain backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by higher prices for near-term barrels than those further out. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $3.28 a barrel on Friday, up from 41 cents at the start of the year. Initial margins have also surged, adding to trading costs and compounding the retreat by traders.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- What Oil Price Do Cos Need to Profitably Drill in USA?
- Shell To Invest $33Bn In UK After Cutting Russian Ties
- Iran Nuclear Deal Talks At Critical Juncture
- USA and EU Reach LNG Supply Deal
- BofA Global Research Reveals Top Big Oil Picks
- Saipem Approves $2.2Bn Plan To Escape Financial Rut
- FAR Limited Gives Termination Notice To Its Managing Director
- Canada Will Boost Oil Exports
- BP Gets Indonesian Acreage With Significant Gas Potential
- EnQuest Man To Take On CFO Role At Tullow
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- California Hits New Gasoline Price Record
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Njord A Platform Heading Offshore After Years Of Upgrades
- Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well
- OPEC+ Deal Rationale Expected to Vanish
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known