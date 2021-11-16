Oil Settles Mixed on Choppy Trading
Oil closed lower after swinging between gains and losses driven by factors including a potential release of crude from U.S. reserves and fuel-switching concerns.
Futures ended Tuesday’s choppy session down 0.2% in New York. After signals from the Biden administration that it has been considering a release from its emergency crude reserves, the Energy Information Administration said the impact on oil prices would only be temporary, echoing several analysts. Meanwhile, supply concerns rose after delays on a Russian pipeline sent natural gas prices soaring and once again raised the specter of power plants switching to oil.
“Crude prices remain very choppy as energy traders await a decision from the Biden administration over an SPR release,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the U.S. resorts to tapping the strategic petroleum reserve, the benefits would be minimal.”
Oil hit a seven-year high above $85 last month with OPEC and its allies only gradually restoring supplies halted last year. Yet, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday that market tightness is starting to ease as production recovers in the U.S. and elsewhere.
With energy prices still at high levels, U.S. President Joe Biden has been under pressure to tap the country’s emergency crude reserves. While the U.S. has joined countries including India and Japan over concerns of supply tightness in the market, debate remains on how best to counter the situation.
“We’re still on the cusp of winter, which is the peak demand season and there’s still a bullish undertone to the market,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC. “It’s a tight set-up and still vulnerable to some upside if they don’t come through with the SPR release.”
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 12 cents to settle at $80.76 a barrel in New York, the lowest in more than a week.
- Brent for January settlement increased 38 cents to end the session at $82.43 a barrel
India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that strategic oil reserves were intended for “force majeure situations” such as natural disasters versus short-term solutions for price increases. In testimony before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, EIA acting administrator Stephen Nalley said an SPR release would lower prices but only for a short time.
“Our analysis shows that it’s generally short-lived -- a couple of months -- and that typically the other dynamics in the market would overtake any decrease in price,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said earlier that he thinks the Federal Reserve should go in a more hawkish direction to manage inflation. The pullback of support for the economy would lead to a stronger dollar, which would likely weigh on commodities.
In the U.S., the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release data on U.S. stockpile levels later Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate an inventory increase of 1.2 million barrels last week.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Traders Refocusing on Return of 2 Bearish Factors
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- ADNOC Invests Near $6B to Enable Drilling Growth
- IEA Says End of Oil Price Rally in Sight
- Exxon Taps TechnipFMC For Subsea Work On Stabroek Block Off Guyana
- Accommodation Rig Starts Work On Tyra Field
- Technip Energies, Petronas To Jointly Develop Carbon Capture Tech
- RWE To Double Green Energy Capacity With $57B Investment
- Japan Offers Financial Aid to Oil Refiners
- Woodside CFO Resigns
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal