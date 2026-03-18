Oil Settles Higher on Gulf Escalation

Crude settled higher Wednesday as the market absorbed a fresh escalation in the Gulf, with reported strikes on Iran's South Pars gas field and facilities in Asaluyeh raising the prospect that the conflict is shifting from transit disruption to direct energy infrastructure risk.

Brent pushed above $107 a barrel at the close after testing higher levels intraday, as traders reacted to Iranian warnings that retaliation could extend to oil and gas assets across neighboring Gulf states. The developments added a new layer of concern to an already constrained system, where flows through the Strait of Hormuz remain severely disrupted, impacting a critical corridor for both crude and LNG.

The shift toward infrastructure risk is materially different from earlier phases of the conflict, where the focus had been on shipping lanes and export logistics. Analysts at Energy Aspects and SEB indicated that attacks on processing and production facilities introduce a more immediate and potentially longer-lasting supply shock, particularly given the concentration of global spare capacity in the region.

"The immediate impact of a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz is higher energy prices," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM, adding that uncertainty around the trajectory of the conflict leaves the market with limited visibility on how quickly conditions could stabilize.

Additional pressure came from signs that the disruption is beginning to ripple through downstream markets. RBOB gasoline futures outperformed on the day, reflecting tightening product balances and sensitivity to refinery and distribution risks tied to Gulf supply. That move underscores how quickly crude disruptions are translating into refined product markets, particularly as inventories remain relatively tight.

Market structure continues to reflect these stresses. The Brent to WTI spread widened as Brent, more directly exposed to seaborne supply risks, captured a larger share of the geopolitical premium. While some mitigating developments emerged, including efforts to reroute crude flows through alternative pipelines, those channels are widely viewed as insufficient to offset a sustained disruption through Hormuz.

Natural gas prices were comparatively subdued, with U.S. benchmarks less directly exposed to the immediate Gulf dynamics. However, the broader LNG market remains highly sensitive to developments in Qatar and Iran, leaving gas markets vulnerable to further upside if disruptions escalate.

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Institutional views remain increasingly focused on the probability and duration of supply losses rather than baseline balances. Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy have both highlighted that even partial outages in the Gulf can have outsized price impacts in the current environment, particularly if multiple nodes of infrastructure are affected simultaneously.

Oil Prices