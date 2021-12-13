Oil Search Becomes Part Of Santos As Merger Goes Ahead
Australian energy company Santos said it has completed the merger deal with Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search worth around $16 billion.
Santos said that the merger with Oil Search was made effective on Friday, December 10, following the approvals by Oil Search shareholders and the National Court of Papua New Guinea.
Oil Search shareholders will receive 0.6275 new Santos shares for each Oil Search share held on the record date of December 14, 2021. Oil Search shareholders would own about 38.5 percent of the merged group and Santos shareholders would own 61.5 percent.
“The merger combines two industry leaders to create a regional champion of quality, size, and scale with a unique and diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost oil and gas assets,” Santos Chairman Keith Spence said.
“We look forward to integrating our businesses to create one high-performing team – with a vision of becoming a global leader in the energy transition,” Spence added.
Following the implementation of the merger, three non-executive directors from Oil Search will join the Santos Board. Santos’ head office will remain in Adelaide.
“Santos and Oil Search are stronger together and will have increased scale and capacity to drive a disciplined, low-cost operating model and unrivaled growth opportunities over the next decade,” Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher stated.
“The merger creates a company with strong and diversified cash flows, providing a platform to deliver shareholder returns and successfully navigate the transition to a lower-carbon future. Additionally, the merger builds on our industry-leading approach to ESG through the combination of Santos’ leading CCS capabilities with Oil Search’s social programs in Papua New Guinea and North America,” Gallagher concluded.
It is worth reminding that Santos entered into a definitive merger deal back in September this year. Last Tuesday, December 7, Oil Search shareholders voted for the proposed merger with 95.1 percent of them voting in favor.
The combined entity will have 2021 production of approximately 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 2P+2C resource base of 4,867 million barrels of oil equivalent, and an investment-grade balance sheet with more than $5.5 billion of liquidity to self-fund development projects. The merged entity will be one of the 20 largest global oil and gas companies.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Search Becomes Part Of Santos As Merger Goes Ahead
- Lukoil, Petronas Alter Shah Deniz Deal Over Pre-emptive Rights
- Halliburton and Exxon in Talks for Oil Field Stake
- Exxon, QatarEnergy Get More Acreage Offshore Cyprus
- Neptune Declares $800MM Dividend
- Geopolitical Tensions Increase Risk of Price Swing
- Investor Group to Hit Exxon on Climate
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B