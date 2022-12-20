Oil Rises in Low Volume Session Ahead of Holiday
Oil rose in a session marked by waning liquidity ahead of the holiday season, supported by a softer dollar and a potential boost in energy demand after China abandoned its Covid Zero policy.
West Texas Intermediate settled above $76 a barrel after flip-flopping much of the session, aided by a weaker dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more attractive. China’s efforts to revive its economy by removing harsh virus curbs is spurring hopes of higher consumption in the long term.
Continued supply disruptions in the US are also supporting oil. TC Energy pushed back its targeted restart for the Keystone pipeline by a week and is now aiming for December 28 or 29, according to people familiar with the batter. Elsewhere, output in North Dakota has fallen by about 300,000 barrels a day since a winter storm last week and the recovery will take some time.
Crude is still on track for a second monthly loss with a persistent lack of liquidity leaving prices prone to large swings. The US Federal Reserve is continuing with aggressive interest-rate hikes, while a top European Central Bank official said it would take time for inflation to be brought down.
The Saudi oil minister reminded oil market participants that OPEC+ can and will continue to make decisions based on how it views market conditions and can pivot accordingly. OPEC and its allies have no choice but to remain pro-active and preemptive given the uncertainties that face the market, Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said.
Prices:
- WTI for February delivery rose 85 cents to settle at $76.23 in New York.
- The January contract, which expires Tuesday, rose 90 cents to settle at $76.09.
- Brent for February rose 19 cents to settle at $79.99 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- North Sea Regulator Fines 3 Companies
- Zero-Covid End Springs New Life into China Aviation Sector
- Serica Energy Buying Tailwind In Deal Worth Over $780Mn
- Oil Firms Get Four Blocks In Brazilian Bidding Round
- North Star Launches Recruitment Drive
- US Buying Oil For Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Regulator Lays Charges Against Suncor Over 2019 Worker Incident
- Exxon Avoiding Tankers That Previously Transported Russian Oil
- KCA Deutag Scores $85MM Worth Of New Deals And Extensions
- Germany Says It Won't Be Buying Russian Oil at All Next Year
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK