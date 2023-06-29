Oil Rises in Choppy Trading on Mixed Signals
Oil inched higher in a choppy session as a traders weighed a hawkish rate outlook from central banks against positive signals from the world’s largest economy.
US data on Thursday showed a resilient economy and jobs market, signaling potentially strong demand for crude. But the reports also raise the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep boosting interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell added to the hawkish overhang on prices by saying that at least two interest-rate increases are likely necessary this year to keep bringing inflation lower.
US benchmark crude is on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019 on China’s lackluster economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening. Supply has also been plentiful, bolstered by resilient exports from Russia, despite sanctions.
US crude inventories shrank by 9.6 million barrels last week, the largest drawdown in more than a month, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand averaged over a four-week period surged to the highest since 2021.
Prices:
- WTI for August delivery rose 30 cents to settle at $69.86 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for August settlement climbed 31 cents to $74.34 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Carbon Market Guidelines Released to Police Companies' Climate Claims
- Biden Seeks to Shield Taxpayers from Aging Offshore Oil Well Cleanup Costs
- Bruegel Recommends EU Should Sanction Russian LNG Imports
- Producers Approach Regulator over Trans Mountain's Shipping Costs
- Seplat Looks to New Nigerian Leader to Complete Exxon Oil Deal
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Wood Mackenzie Reveals Upstream Industry's Most Admired Explorer
- Pakistan Receives Second Russian Oil Shipment
- Clean Energy Employment Grew in All USA States 2022: DOE
- Carbon Market Guidelines Released to Police Companies' Climate Claims
- Hess' Midstream Unit Redeems $100MM Shares
- Saipem Bags Aramco, Petrobras Deals Worth $1B
- Biden Seeks to Shield Taxpayers from Aging Offshore Oil Well Cleanup Costs
- Oil Rises in Choppy Trading on Mixed Signals
- Bruegel Recommends EU Should Sanction Russian LNG Imports
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Church of England Divorces Fossil Fuel Companies - For Now
- W&T Offshore Picks New CFO
- Aramco, TotalEnergies Award Contracts for $11B Saudi Petrochemicals Project
- Analyst Looks at Wagner Group Action
- China's Top Traders Set Oil Spinning in Middle East Play
- USA Grants Over $21MM for Development of Clean Energy Solutions
- Eni and Var Energi Reach Deal to Buy Neptune Energy
- API Raises Concerns with Proposed EPA GHG Emissions Rule
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts