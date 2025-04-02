SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Oil Rises, but Doubts Dominate

by Bloomberg
Mia Gindis, Jacob Wendler
 | Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 3:32 PM EST
Uncertainty over tariffs, sanctions, and OPEC output drove cautious gains in crude.
Oil crept higher as traders braced for impending US tariff announcements and equity markets rose.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.7% to settle below $72 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent ended the session just below $75. US President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs later Wednesday and the sweeping duties are set to take immediate effect.

Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a tiered system with a set of flat rates for different countries, as well as a more customized “reciprocal” plan. Equity markets also gained.

The tariffs add to a deluge of conflicting drivers since Trump came into office. Sanctions threaten to curb supplies from Russia and Iran, while a production boost by OPEC and its allies starting this month is exacerbating concerns that a glut is looming.

The US is threatening to further tighten the screws on Russia. A group of 50 Republican and Democratic senators introduced a sanctions package that would hit the third-largest oil producer and countries that buy its fuel if President Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in good-faith ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine or if he breaches any eventual agreement.

“Supply risks are still top of mind,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “But with equities rallying on the prospect of a less-than-horrible tariff outcome, crude is along for the ride.”

Oil Prices:

  • WTI for May delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $71.71 a barrel in New York.
  • Brent for June settlement climbed 0.6% to settle at $74.95 a barrel.

 


