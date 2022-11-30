Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Tumble
Oil prices rallied with traders betting that China will further ease Covid restrictions and US government data showing crude stockpiles plummeted amid record export demand.
West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $80 a barrel on Wednesday. The trading session opened higher after China adjusted Covid-19 rules in two major cities, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, replacing broad lockdowns with more targeted limitations. Supporting the rally, US crude inventories fell by 12.6 million barrels last week, even more than expected, representing the biggest decline since June 2019, according to Energy Information Administration data. The draw coincided with US exports of crude and refined products rising to a record.
“If China’s Covid rules are slowly eased and OPEC stays the course, crude prices could rally another 5-10% here,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.
Markets have experienced intense headline volatility the last few sessions in advance of the meeting this weekend between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Signs of an oversupplied market in recent weeks briefly pushed prices to lows not seen since last year, leading to speculation that the production cartel could cut output further to tighten supplies. While deeper supply cuts may still be discussed, many analysts expect the group will hold production steady.
Prices:
- WTI for January delivery rose $2.35 to settle at $80.55 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for January settlement, which expires on Wednesday, rose $2.40 to settle at $85.43 a barrel.
- The more active February contract rose $2.72 to $86.97 a barrel.
Traders say that while bullish bets in options markets have shrunk over the past two weeks, the price rally ahead of OPEC could help stall bearish sentiment that gripped the market due to rising Covid cases in China.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Tanker Hijacked for 2nd Time in 12 Months
- Analyst Flags Rail Strike Threat as Short Term Supply Risk
- QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years
- Chevron to Send First Venezuelan Crude Shipment to USA by Late Dec
- Norway Postpones 26th Licensing Round To 2025
- Offshore Norway Sees Discoveries and Dusters Over the Last Month
- Construction Of World's Largest Offshore CCS Project Underway
- EU Is Hooked on Russia LNG
- Suncor To Keep Petro-Canada Retail Business
- Will The INTOG Leasing Round Do What It Says On The Label?
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
- Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
- USA Adds Rigs Again
- Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
- Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
- Greta Thunberg Sues Her Country For Failing On Climate
- Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again