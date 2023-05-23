Oil Rises as Traders Assess Saudi Minister Warning
Oil rose to near $73 as traders evaluated a warning from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to short-sellers, offsetting a lack of tangible progress in US debt-limit talks.
“I keep advising them that they will be ouching — they did ouch in April,” Saudi Arabia’s top energy official said at the Qatar Economic Forum. The perceived threat was enough to send West Texas Intermediate climbing as much as 2.5% — the most in nearly a week — and notably diverging from broader market sentiment, which fell as a solution to the debt-ceiling crisis remains elusive.
“As amusing as it may be to hear the Saudi energy minister issue a warning to oil short-sellers, what ultimately matters is what Saudi Arabia, and, more broadly, OPEC, do rather than what they say,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James. “Actions speak louder than words.”
Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the OPEC+ cartel, was among nations that surprised the global crude market with a supply cut that took effect this month. Several OPEC delegates have said there’s no need for further action now as curbs already in place will help tighten global markets. Still, Prince Abdulaziz has been known for orchestrating surprise interventions.
Crude has retreated by about 9% so far this year as China’s lackluster recovery since the lifting of Covid restrictions and the US Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in a generation weigh on sentiment. Russian oil exports have also remained robust in the face of sanctions, with flows not showing signs of the output cuts the country insisted it was making.
Prices:
- WTI for July delivery rose 86 cents to settle at $72.91 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for July settlement gained 85 cents to settle at $76.84 a barrel.
-With assistance from Sri Taylor.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Most of North America at Risk of Energy Shortfalls This Summer
- Sinopec Enters Sri Lanka Retail Fuel Market
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Land This Year?
- Shell Raises Australian Gas Purchase
- Nigeria Hopes New Refinery Will Cut $26B Import Bill
- Navigator Posts $18.8MM Quarterly Profit Supported by USA Gas Exports
- Scotland Taps AI To Accelerate Green Hydrogen Production
- PDC Energy Deal Makes Chevron Even More Formidable in Colorado
- Total Mozambique Funding Signals Possible LNG Project Restart
- ICR Bags Seven-Figure Deal for Adnoc Oil and Gas Fields
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
- Net-Zero World by 2050 Unlikely: ExxonMobil
- Oil Market Watcher Talks Drama Filled, Mouth Gaping Week
- Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Ineos Founder Fears for North Sea Future
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- UK Awards First Carbon Storage Licenses
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts