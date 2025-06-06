Oil Rises as Solid USA Jobs Data Pushes Algos to Drop Short Bets

Oil rose as stronger than expected U.S. jobs data eased concerns about an economic slowdown that would crimp demand.

West Texas Intermediate climbed almost 2% to settle above $64 a barrel, notching the largest weekly gain since November. Crude followed equities higher after US job growth in May narrowly surpassed economist forecasts, allaying concerns of near-term demand deterioration. The figures also pushed economy-sensitive diesel futures to a two-week high.

“Trading is relatively quiet today, with macroeconomic factors continuing to drive the narrative,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “The unemployment data is easing concerns that demand will sharply decline due to tariff uncertainty.”

The positive economic data spurred commodity trading advisers to ease off of their bearish tilt. The funds, which can accelerate price momentum, liquidated short positions to sit at negative 9% short in WTI on Friday, compared with 64% short on June 5, according to data from Bridgeton Research Group.

The rally was supported by enduring risk-on sentiment from optimistic signs on trade talks between the US and China, the world’s largest importer of crude. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to further negotiations over tariffs and supplies of rare earth minerals.

The positive signals come against the backdrop of an oil market that has been increasingly rangebound in recent weeks. Prices have traded in a $5 band since the middle of May, and a gauge of volatility for US crude futures is at the lowest since early April.

Oil has been buffeted in Trump’s second term as trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies menace demand. At the same time, the OPEC+ alliance has been adding barrels back to the market at a faster-than-expected rate, further clouding an already weak outlook for the second half of the year.

The number of oil rigs in the US, meanwhile, plummeted to the lowest in about four years as shale explorers anticipate weakening global oil demand.