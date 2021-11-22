Oil Rises as OPEC+ May Offset Strategic Releases
Oil advanced amid speculation that OPEC and its allies may not add as much supply to the market as previously planned if the U.S. releases crude reserves in coordination with other nations.
Futures closed up 1.1% in New York on Monday. The OPEC+ group of producers may adjust plans to raise crude production if consuming countries go through with a coordinated release. Delegates said that even the modest output increase they have penciled in may now be re-evaluated when the group meets next week.
President Joe Biden is preparing to announce a release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the plan. The move, likely in conjunction with India, Japan and South Korea, would be an unprecedented effort by major oil consumers to tame surging energy prices.
“The battle lines are being drawn,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital LLC. “Certainly, OPEC and the Saudis can win this in that they are holding all the cards. They can keep more oil off the market than a SPR release can put on the market. If you see WTI get under $70, then I would expect a response from OPEC+.”
Oil has fallen from a high in late October as speculation increased that the U.S. and other countries would release reserves. Meanwhile, the return of virus restrictions in Europe suggests there could still be a threat to global energy demand from a resurgent Covid-19.
Biden has been talking about a possible release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for several weeks. The situation remains in flux and the plans could change but the U.S. is considering a release of more than 35 million barrels over time, according to one of the people. The pending announcement was described by people who requested anonymity prior to official statements.
Meanwhile, some OPEC+ countries are unhappy about the use of state reserves, designed to be deployed in an emergency, to cool this year’s rally in prices, the delegates said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, meets next week to discuss plans to increase production by an additional 400,000 barrels a day in December.
Prices
- West Texas Intermediate for January delivery rose 81 cents to settle at $76.75 a barrel in New York
- Brent for January settlement added 81 cents to end the session at $79.70 a barrel
India has yet to decide on the timing and volume of releasing emergency oil stocks and a move will be a coordinated step with other major consumers, according to government officials with direct knowledge of the matter.
Japan’s Oil Stockpiling Act doesn’t allow for the sale of reserves due to high prices, but both the government and the private sector currently hold more reserves than the minimum required under the law, according to a report over the weekend in the Yomiuri newspaper, which cited government sources.
Tokyo has determined it can use its stockpiles legally as long as it taps surplus supply, according to a TV Asahi report, which cited an unidentified government official. It didn’t provide further details on how much oil would be released.
Elsewhere, inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures, rose by about 344,000 bbls last week, traders said, citing Wood Mackenzie data. The so-called prompt-spread has weakened to trade at 63 cents a barrel.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Woodside And BHP To Finalize $29B Tie Up
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Saipem Bags Deal Worth Near $1B
- Mobile Carbon Capture in Shipping is Feasible
- Woodside Gives Green Light For Scarborough, Pluto Train 2
- Yemen Rebels Say They Attacked Aramco Refineries
- Duo To Develop Carbon Capture Projects In Europe, Middle East
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Neptune. New Wells Set For 2022.
- Will White House Finally Release Reserves from SPR?
- $15B Aramco Deal Goes Awry
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- Workers On TotalEnergies UK Offshore Platforms Set To Go On Strike
- Biden Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Results Are In
- ADNOC Gives Out $1.5B In Deals For Work On Massive Gas Project
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Political Rhetoric Continues to Increase
- COS Announces 2021 Safety Leadership Award Winners
- How Shell Split With Netherlands
- Seadrill Picks New Board Members With Chapter 11 Emergence Nearing
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery