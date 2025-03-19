Oil Rises Amid Demand Optimism Despite Fed Outlook

WTI rose above $67 as a softer dollar and falling stockpiles offset OPEC supply and economic fears.

Oil edged up after a US government report allayed concerns about near-term demand destruction, even as the Federal Reserve forecast slowing economic growth.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.4% to top $67 a barrel, while Brent settled near $71. US distillate inventories dropped to the lowest in more than three months, while gasoline stockpiles hit January lows, reining in concerns about declining fuel consumption. The official data also showed a smaller gain for crude stockpiles than estimated by the American Petroleum Institute, while reserves fell at the Cushing hub.

“There’s a lot of concern about the US economy right now, and this belies it to a degree,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital. “It’s is a very hopeful sign for demand.”

The dollar pared gains after Fed officials held their benchmark rate steady while telegraphing expectations for higher inflation. A softer greenback boosts the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

Crude remains markedly lower from a peak in January as several bearish drivers combine to pressure prices. On the supply side, OPEC and its allies are preparing to increase production, while the escalating trade frictions are threatening a hit to demand just as consumption in China remains weak.

Economic data “will remain the salient driving force of sentiment and consequently prices,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

Market participants also parsed mixed geopolitical signals. US President Donald Trump pressed Iran to rein in the Houthis, treating attacks from the Yemeni militant group as Tehran’s direct responsibility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, agreed to a proposal to halt strikes on Russian energy assets as talks for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war trudge on.

The US benchmark’s April expiry on Thursday also contributed to choppy trading.

