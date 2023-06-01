Oil Rises Alongside Equity Markets
Oil jumped alongside broader equity markets, with traders embracing risk assets and largely overlooking a bearish US stockpile report.
West Texas Intermediate settled above $70 a barrel, jumping more than $2 on Thursday. Oil traders brushed off data that showed US crude stockpiles rose by more than 4 million barrels last week and inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma, the nation’s largest storage hub, rose for a sixth week.
Instead, oil rallied as equities surged and the dollar fell on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be able to pause its interest-rate hikes this month.
Crude prices have dropped around 13% this year amid concerns about aggressive monetary tightening in the US and China’s lackluster economic recovery. A private survey showed a slight expansion of Chinese manufacturing activity in May, a surprise improvement that contradicted official data released earlier this week.
Traders will be looking ahead to an OPEC+ meeting over the weekend in Vienna to discuss the group’s production policy. The 23-nation OPEC+ alliance faces a divided oil market when it convenes June 4. Brent crude prices dropping to $70 or below would create a 60% to 70% likelihood of a production cut by some members, Citi analysts including Ed Morse said in a note.
When asked if the group will make additional cuts, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told reporters in Baku that he didn’t know.
Prices:
- WTI for July delivery rose $2.01 to settle at $70.10 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for August delivery climbed $1.68 to $74.28 a barrel.
