Oil Rallies on Renewed Demand Outlook

Oil clung to gains on expectation that a US economic rebound would bolster demand even as the possibility of interest rate hikes weighed on other markets.

West Texas Intermediate futures settled at a two-week high after US government estimates showed gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annualized rate last quarter after falling in the first half of the year. The uptick eases recession concerns and brightens the demand outlook for crude.

“This GDP number is solid, just solid,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital. “A lot of folks were trying to make a recession call and it’s obvious that we’re not in it.”

Still, Wall Street remained unconvinced by the backward-looking numbers. Equity markets dropped Thursday amid lackluster company earnings and anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Crude, dragged down by recessionary fears during the second half of the year, had racked up four consecutive monthly losses. The market remained choppy in October as traders weighed a weaker demand outlook against expected supply tightness following the announcement of a major OPEC+ output cut.

Now, the oil market is looking more bullish. Total US petroleum exports hit a record 11.4 million barrels a day last week while domestic fuel inventories are at historic seasonal lows.

Prices:

WTI for December delivery added $1.17 to $89.08 a barrel.

Brent for December settlement climbed $1.27 to $96.96 a barrel.

Investors have also been gauging the impact of upcoming European Union sanctions on Russia. The EU and US have proposed capping prices on Russian oil, but US officials have been forced to scale back the price-cap plan ahead of its potential implementation this quarter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil revenues by imposing a strict lid on prices, the US and EU are now likely to settle for a more loosely policed limit that’s imposed at a higher price than once envisioned.