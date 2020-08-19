Oil Pro Now Chair of Aberdeenshire Climate Group
Climate Ready Aberdeenshire (CRA) has appointed Sam Long as the new chair of the CRA Steering Group.
Long has lived in Aberdeenshire for over 20 years and has worked for several companies in the oil and gas sector, including Aker Solutions, Petrofac, Baker Hughes and Wood Group. He is said to be one of the first environmental advisors in the industry.
“I am sure he will use his knowledge and expertise to provide sound and robust leadership in taking Climate Ready Aberdeenshire forward,” Peter Argyle, Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee chair, said in a government statement.
“I am looking forward to seeing Climate Ready Aberdeenshire go from strength to strength as it tackles such vitally important issues,” he added.
Commenting on his new role, Long said, “I am delighted to be appointed the inaugural Chair of Climate Ready Aberdeenshire, working with the public and private sectors to help prepare our community for the short-and-long-term challenges presented by climate change”.
“Just as Covid-19 has had an impact on every individual in Aberdeenshire and beyond, climate change will have an effect on how we live, how we work and the places we live in,” he added.
“Adaptation, decarbonization and the energy transition are going to become key themes for the future,” Long continued.
CRA describes itself as a cross-sector initiative to create Aberdeenshire’s climate change adaptation strategy. The group says it brings together the views and expertise of a range of diverse stakeholders - from communities, public, private and third sector organizations - to set out how it can work collaboratively to meet the challenges of a changing climate within Aberdeenshire.
The steering group consists of no more than 12 members, including a chair and vice chair. Future key project milestones and dates are still to be confirmed by the steering group.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
