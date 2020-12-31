Oil Prices Settle Higher on Final Day of 2020
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices posted increases on the final trading day of 2020.
The February WTI futures price gained 12 cents, settling at $48.52 per barrel. The light crude marker Thursday traded within a range from $47.77 to $48.58.
Brent crude for March delivery finished Thursday’s session at $51.80 per barrel, reflecting a 17-cent gain.
Although oil prices have recovered since plunging this past spring amid steep pandemic-driven demand destruction, the benchmarks are still 20-plus percent overall for the year. By comparison, the closing WTI and Brent per-barrel prices on Jan. 2, 2020, were $61.18 (21 percent higher) and $66.25 (22 percent higher), respectively.
The price of a gallon of reformulated gasoline (RBOB) often moves in the same direction as the oil benchmarks, but such was not the case Thursday. January RBOB posted a slight loss – well under a penny – to close just below $1.41.
Henry Hub natural gas futures finished higher, with the February contract adding nearly 12 cents to settle at $2.54.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert
- Ironbark Well Disappoints
- Iran Cuts Gas Flows to Iraq
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- Oil Rise Aided by Dollar
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Aramco Hires Moelis to Raise $Bs from Asset Sales
- Aramco and Baker Hughes Form New JV