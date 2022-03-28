Oil Prices Remain Highly Volatile
Brent crude oil prices remain highly volatile.
That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Friday, adding that Brent prices had fluctuated between $100 per barrel and $140 per barrel over recent weeks.
In the note, the analysts said they expect to see continued price swings as markets seek to gauge supply and demand impacts stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.
“Fast-moving Western sanctions and widespread uncertainty over potential retaliation by Russia will continue to jolt the market, until the outcome of the conflict, and Moscow’s future relationship with Kyiv and the West, is better understood,” the analysts stated in the note.
“We expect supply constraints to ease over time, as sanctions become more entrenched and companies, particularly Russia’s key buyers in Asia, learn to navigate around them. This, combined with rising output from OPEC+, the U.S. and Iran, should help to ease the pressures on crude oil prices by H222,” the analysts added.
“In addition, we’re seeing rising risks on the demand side, as the global economic fallout from the crisis compounds Covid-19 related risks. Nevertheless, we expect to revise up our forecast for Brent in the coming weeks, from its current average of $82 per barrel in 2022,” the analysts continued.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil was trading at $115.80 per barrel.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone back on March 18, Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted that Russia and Ukraine remain “deeply divided on key issues”. The report noted that the company’s political risk analysts did not anticipate a near-term resolution to the conflict and outlined that fighting was likely to continue into the second half of the year in their view.
Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research was also forecasting that Brent would average $82 per barrel in this report, although the report noted substantial risks to the forecast in light of the ongoing uncertainty around Ukraine.
Another report sent to Rigzone on March 11 by Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted that the company was holding on to its $82 per barrel average Brent forecast, although the report noted that the balance of risk “lies squarely to the upside”.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
