(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at oil price volatility, Russian oil sanctions, Covid lockdowns and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil prices remain extremely volatile as prior declines attributable to the release of strategic reserves and surging Covid cases in China were offset over the course of last week as the war in Ukraine persists, additional sanctions on Russian oil are being proposed by the European Union, and overall fuel demand in India hit a three-year high in March, paced by gasoline and LPG consumption. We view global crude markets as structurally strong as supply is inherently tight due to prior underinvestment and ongoing capital spending constraints while demand continues to rise, but commodity prices could pull back if Covid reemerges as a demand threat. Lockdowns in Shanghai impacting 25 million people are estimated to have reduced oil demand in China by about 1.3 million barrels per day per Eurasia Group. Case counts rising or spreading to additional territories bring the risk of additional work and travel restrictions that could further dampen demand and therefore prices. On the supply side, a quick resolution of the war in Ukraine by means that would allow for a resumption of Russia oil exports in line with prior terms seems unlikely, but discussions regarding new sanctions will be delayed until the conclusion of elections in France (April 24). In addition, the fact the E.U. depends on Russia for about one-quarter of its oil imports (with Germany closer to one-third), suggests the final sanctions could be phased-in over a longer period or be relatively mild so that commodity prices are not as severely impacted as the region has already faced historically high heating and electricity costs since the end of last year.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The move by Russia to concentrate forces on the eastern Ukraine front hints at a major offensive which will only shake the market for crude. If the EU formalizes a plan to wean-off Russian energy, we could see even higher oil and natural gas prices. Additionally, was the decrease in U.S. refinery utilization finally the start of the ‘turn-around’ season when maintenance takes place and they gear-up for summer gasoline blends?

Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.investing.com: More scripted volatility.

