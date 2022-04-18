Oil Prices Remain Extremely Volatile
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at oil price volatility, Russian oil sanctions, Covid lockdowns and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil prices remain extremely volatile as prior declines attributable to the release of strategic reserves and surging Covid cases in China were offset over the course of last week as the war in Ukraine persists, additional sanctions on Russian oil are being proposed by the European Union, and overall fuel demand in India hit a three-year high in March, paced by gasoline and LPG consumption. We view global crude markets as structurally strong as supply is inherently tight due to prior underinvestment and ongoing capital spending constraints while demand continues to rise, but commodity prices could pull back if Covid reemerges as a demand threat. Lockdowns in Shanghai impacting 25 million people are estimated to have reduced oil demand in China by about 1.3 million barrels per day per Eurasia Group. Case counts rising or spreading to additional territories bring the risk of additional work and travel restrictions that could further dampen demand and therefore prices. On the supply side, a quick resolution of the war in Ukraine by means that would allow for a resumption of Russia oil exports in line with prior terms seems unlikely, but discussions regarding new sanctions will be delayed until the conclusion of elections in France (April 24). In addition, the fact the E.U. depends on Russia for about one-quarter of its oil imports (with Germany closer to one-third), suggests the final sanctions could be phased-in over a longer period or be relatively mild so that commodity prices are not as severely impacted as the region has already faced historically high heating and electricity costs since the end of last year.
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: The move by Russia to concentrate forces on the eastern Ukraine front hints at a major offensive which will only shake the market for crude. If the EU formalizes a plan to wean-off Russian energy, we could see even higher oil and natural gas prices. Additionally, was the decrease in U.S. refinery utilization finally the start of the ‘turn-around’ season when maintenance takes place and they gear-up for summer gasoline blends?
Barani Krishnan, Senior Commodities Analyst at uk.investing.com: More scripted volatility.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Texas Sees Oil Employment Rise In March
- Oil Prices Remain Extremely Volatile
- Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field
- Three Fields To Export Oil To Flotta Terminal Until End Of Life
- Fitch Solutions Makes Substantial Gasoline Price Forecast Revision
- Oil Firms Must Be Effective With Transactions Or Face Sanctions
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Eni Makes Oil And Gas Discoveries In Egypt Western Desert
- U.S. Upstream M&A Going Strong With $14Bn In First Quarter Of 2022
- Petrobras Puts Tartaruga Field Stake On The Market Again
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.