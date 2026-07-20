Oil Prices Reach Highest Levels in More Than a Month

'Continued attacks or tighter passage through the Strait of Hormuz could keep Brent supported above $90 and increase the risk of a move toward $100 per barrel', Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets, warned.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices reached their highest levels in more than a month recently, Naeem Aslam, CIO at Zaye Capital Markets, highlighted in a market analysis sent to Rigzone today.

Aslam, who pointed out in the analysis that Brent was trading near $90 per barrel and WTI was trading over $84 per barrel, said prices were rising because renewed conflict involving the U.S. and Iran had increased concern over shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, “a route responsible for roughly one-fifth of global oil trade”.

“Reduced vessel traffic, higher tanker insurance costs, and the possibility of delayed crude and refined-product exports are adding a geopolitical risk premium to the oil market,” Aslam warned.

“President Trump’s defense of expanded U.S. strikes on Iran has strengthened fears that the confrontation could last longer or move beyond its original objectives,” he added.

“His remarks matter for oil because any escalation near production facilities, export terminals or key shipping routes could remove barrels from the global market before producers can replace them,” he continued.

“Oil could retreat if military tension eases, shipping activity normalizes or supply disruption proves temporary. However, continued attacks or tighter passage through the Strait of Hormuz could keep Brent supported above $90 and increase the risk of a move toward $100 per barrel,” he went on to state.

Aslam also noted in the analysis that Friday’s economic figures produced a mixed demand outlook.

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“Preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment rose to 54.4 from 49.5, current conditions increased to 54.9 from 47.7, and expectations advanced to 54.0 from 50.7, suggesting household confidence and potential travel demand are improving,” he said.

“Industrial production increased only 0.1 percent, indicating limited acceleration in factory-related energy consumption,” he added.

“Housing starts surged 19.0 percent to a 1.427 million annualized rate, but single-family starts declined 0.2 percent to 895,000 and building permits fell 3.0 percent, showing that underlying construction demand remains uneven rather than broadly strong,” he pointed out.

Aslam stated in the analysis that there is no important U.S. economic release scheduled today, “leaving oil prices more exposed to geopolitical headlines, tanker movements, inventory expectations, the U.S. dollar, and changes in global supply”.

In a market quick take posted on its website on Monday, Saxo Bank outlined that Brent was rising today after the U.S.-Iran conflict “escalated over the weekend and Iran halted vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz”.

A J.P. Morgan report sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on Friday outlined that Hormuz “traffic recovery that began in early June” had “abruptly stalled”.

“Confirmed flows through the Strait have fallen to just 5.1 million barrels per day, down from 12.5 million barrels per day a week ago, with Iranian exports representing 1.7 million barrels per day of that total,” Friday’s J.P. Morgan report stated.

In a commodities report sent to Rigzone on Friday by the Saxo Bank team, Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s Head of Commodity Strategy, noted that, excluding natural gas, the Bloomberg Energy Total Return Index had gained around 54 percent year to date.

“Brent and WTI crude oil are both up around 65 percent, while refined products have delivered even stronger returns,” Hansen pointed out in that report.

“European gasoil has risen by more than 130 percent this year, while U.S. ultra-low-sulphur diesel has gained 124 percent. Gasoline has also performed strongly, reflecting low inventories, refinery disruptions and the impact of higher crude and freight costs,” he added.

J.P. Morgan analysts, including the company’s Head of Global Commodities Strategy, Natasha Kaneva, flagged “a familiar sequence” in a J.P. Morgan report sent to Rigzone on Thursday by Kaneva.

“Every prolonged geopolitical crisis forces policymakers - and markets - to revisit their assumptions - the process is rarely linear,” the J.P. Morgan analysts stated in that report.

“No analogy is perfect, but the policy evolution around the Strait of Hormuz is starting to look increasingly familiar: bargaining, breakdown, escalation, and then back to bargaining,” they highlighted.

In that report, the J.P. Morgan analysts stated that, “despite the renewed military exchanges”, they “continue to believe both sides are negotiating rather than seeking a prolonged confrontation”.

“The MoU and its fourteen principles remain, in our view, the most likely framework for eventual de-escalation. Another ceasefire remains plausible, while a sustained mutual blockade remains a tail risk rather than our base case,” they added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com