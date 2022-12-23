Oil Prices Rally Across the Week

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers looks at this week’s oil price rally, signs of schizophrenia in equities, the arctic blast that came out of Canada, and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy, and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Crude prices rallied across the week buoyed by an inventory drawdown and the prospect that the U.S. government would enter the market as a buyer to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Additionally, demand for gasoline and diesel appear to be ticking upward again. However, strong labor statistics, coupled with a healthy GDP report had the equity markets nervous about future rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it attempts to tame inflation. The resulting stock market sell-off and strengthening U.S. Dollar represented the main bearish signals on the week. WTI has crested the $78.60 per barrel level thus far while Brent broke $83.85.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that inventories of commercial crude fell by 5.90 million barrels to 418 million, increasing the deficit back to seven percent below normal for this time of year. The API reported that inventories decreased 3.1 million barrels while the WSJ survey predicted a decrease of 2.1 million barrels. Refinery utilization fell to 90.9 percent vs 92.2 percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels to 226 million barrels, now at two percent below average. Distillates decreased 0.2 million barrels to 120 million barrels, rising to seven percent below normal. Heating oil stocks fell 238,000 barrels to 8.2 million. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK, hub rose 853,000 barrels to 25.2 million barrels, or 33 percent of capacity. Imports of crude oil were 5.8 million barrels per day, while crude exports were 4.36 million barrels per day. Exports of refined products were 6.3 million barrels per day, down from 6.5 million barrels per day. Volumes withdrawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were 3.6 million barrels, which dropped the total inventory to 379 million barrels, the lowest level since 1984 and 211 million barrels less than a year ago. The Biden administration is poised to begin buying back barrels with a proposed 3.0 million purchase for February delivery. U.S. oil production held at 12.1 million barrels per day vs 11.6 million barrels per day last year at this time. The U.S. oil rig count rose two last week to 622 while natural gas rigs increased one to 155.

While the oil market has been dysfunctional for quite some time now, equities showed signs of schizophrenia this week. Consumer confidence is up, inflation is showing signs of easing and the Q3 GDP rose at a 3.2 percent annual rate. Yet, investors have interpreted this positive news as leading to higher inflation which would reinforce the U.S. Fed’s plan to continue to increase rates through next spring. As a result, all three major stock indexes are lower on the week. The U.S. Dollar index (DXY) rose on the exodus from stocks which may put a lid on any oil rally.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: Natural gas storage volumes have now exceeded the five-year average for this time of year. After a withdrawal of 87 billion cubic feet last week total gas in storage now sits at 3.325 trillion cubic feet, 1.3 percent below last year at this time but 0.7 percent above the five-year average.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for next week?

Seng: The massive arctic blast that came out of Canada this week dipped well into Texas and will move east over the next few days. The record low temperatures and wind chills will put a strain on heating oil and natural gas inventories and impact production. And it’s only the third week in December. After Ukraine President’s Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S., will Putin seek to ‘punish’ him with increased strikes?

