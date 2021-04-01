Oil Prices Post Healthy Gains
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil futures posted solid increases Thursday.
WTI for May delivery gained $2.29 to settle at $61.45 per barrel. The benchmark traded within a range from $58.86 to $61.75.
The June Brent futures price closed at $64.86 per barrel, reflecting a gain of $2.12.
Oil futures received a boost from the OPEC+ group of major producers’ decision to ease output from May to July. As Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday, the move was viewed by market-watchers as an encouraging sign. One observer interviewed by the news agency described it as “‘not bearish’” and “‘conservative anticipation, but anticipation nonetheless.’”
The May reformulated gasoline (RBOB) contract price added less than a penny to end the day at $2.02 per gallon.
Henry Hub natural gas futures also rose Thursday, with the May contract settling at $2.64 – a three-cent increase from the previous day.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- Tullow Exits Equatorial Guinea Licenses
- DOI Disburses Nearly $249MM to Gulf States
- Putin Dishes Out Awards to Lukoil Staff
- Petronas Unit Awards Celtic Sea Decom Contract
- Romgaz Makes Exxon E&P Romania Offer
- USA and Saudis Discuss Energy Affordability
- Poll Shows Growing USA Support for Pipelines
- Exxon Faces Up to $800MM Hit from Texas Freeze
- Biden Plan Pushes EV Charging Network
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- Fire at Pertamina Refinery
- Minister Says Iraq Discussing $7B Deal with Total
- Total, Exxon to Exit QG1 JV
- Deputy Energy Sec Sworn In
- Total Suspends Mozambique Work Plans Amid Violence
- NextDecade, Oxy Sign Texas CO2 Storage Deal
- Blockbuster Start for North Sea Mergers
- Mercenaries Set to Exit Mozambique
- Aramco Up as Saudis Prioritize Spend Over Dividend
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- Texas Output Returning with Caution