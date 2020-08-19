Oil Prices Mixed at Midweek
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil benchmark edged upward Wednesday but the Brent marker posted a loss.
The WTI for September delivery gained four cents Wednesday, settling at $42.93 per barrel. Light crude traded within a range from $42.36 to $43.03.
The October Brent futures price shed nine cents, ending the day at $45.37 per barrel.
Developments in the oil market Wednesday included a formal partnership between the U.S. and Norwegian governments to boost cooperation in offshore oil and gas and other areas. Also, the Trump administration reportedly is considering imposing tighter sanctions on Venezuela that would halt the South American country’s remaining fuel transactions. In addition, the OPEC+ alliance – led by Saudi Arabia and Russia – underscored the need for member countries to abide by planned crude production cuts to maintain momentum for a recovery in the oil market.
The September reformulated gasoline (RBOB) contract closed at $1.29 per gallon, reflecting a nearly one-cent gain for the day.
Also adding nearly one cent was the Henry Hub natural gas futures contract. The September gas contract price settled at $2.43.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- How Might Oil and Gas Fare Under a Biden Admin?
- Valaris Files Chapter 11
- Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO
- Oil Pro Now Chair of Aberdeenshire Climate Group
- OPEC+ Stresses Compliance Amid Recovery Threats
- How Would a 2nd Lockdown Affect Oil Prices?
- Offshore Servicers Weigh Options to Avoid Default
- Trump Weighs Tighter Venezuela Oil Sanctions
- Saudis Keep Pressure on OPEC Cheats
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Singapore Oil Legend Charged with Forgery
- Iran Dishes Out 13 Oil Deals Worth $1.7B
- Phase 3 of Giant Brazil Project Launched
- What is the Outlook for Oil Prices?
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Anadarko Basin Player Files Chapter 11
- Shut In Oil Production Is Coming Back