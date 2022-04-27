Oil Prices Get Stuck

Oil prices have become stuck in a holding pattern over the past few weeks, with demand side concerns and strategic inventory releases dampening upside momentum.

That’s according to a new report from Standard Chartered, which noted that front month Brent appears to be in the latter stages of its “third wave” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The amplitude of the waves from low to high is declining; the first wave spanned $43 per barrel, the second $23 per barrel and the third $14 per barrel; the first two waves finished at lows of $96.93 per barrel and $97.57 per barrel, creating support in that area,” the report stated.

“While volatility remains high, the dampening of the cycles is mirrored in smaller intra-day trading ranges; there were 14 days in March with an intra-day trading range of more than $8 per barrel but there has been just one so far in April,” the report added.

The report outlined that, while the oil market is dislocated - with crude flows having to be redirected and with shortages of specific oil products in specific locations - it is not in an overall deficit.

“We published detailed market balances last week showing a market surplus in April and a balanced market across Q2. The balance looks tighter in Q3 and beyond, with the fall in China’s demand expected to be transitory while the decline in Russian oil output persists,” the report stated.

“However, our projected Q3 deficit of 0.9 million barrels per day is small enough to be filled by further increases in OPEC output and by a continued deceleration in oil demand growth as economic growth weakens,” the report added.

“We think fundamental risks are skewed towards a market surplus and we remain cautious about short-term price rallies, preferring to maintain long exposure in the middle and back of the price curve,” the report continued.

Oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years back in February as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. Since then, the price of Brent has been volatile, closing at $127.98 per barrel on March 8, $98.02 per barrel on March 16, $120.65 on March 25, $98.48 per barrel on April 11, $113.16 per barrel on April 18, and $104.99 per barrel on April 26.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent stood at $105.38 per barrel.

