Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve concerns, U.S. crude production and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: With very little disruption of Russian oil flows actually occurring, prices fell this week as supply news took center stage. Western nations announced the release of a large quantity of crude reserves while there was an unexpected gain in U.S. inventories. An expansion of Covid-related lockdowns in China also lent a bearish tone to energy markets. Both WTI and Brent grades dipped below $100 per barrel at one point this week with only the North Sea crude managing to rise back above. Despite the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, EU member nations have been reluctant to boycott oil and natural gas coming from Russia. However, members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release up to 60 million barrels from their respective strategic reserves. Meanwhile, in the U.S., there are concerns that one million barrels per day can actually be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as promised by the Biden Administration last week. The existing infrastructure may not be able to accommodate that large of a daily output.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial crude inventory unexpectedly rose 2.4 million barrels last week to 412 million barrels total and 14 percent below the five-year average. The API reported that inventories rose 1.1 million barrels while WSJ analysts called for a drop of 1.6 million barrels. Refinery utilization was higher at 92.5 percent, up from the prior week’s 92.1 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories dropped two million barrels, falling to one percent below the five-average for this time of year. Distillate inventories increased 0.8 million barrels and 15 percent below the five-year average. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK. hub increased 1.65 million barrels to 26 million barrels, or 34 percent of available capacity. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve had a draw of 3.74 million barrels, leading to a remaining total of 564.5 million barrels. U.S. oil production rose another 100,000 barrels per day to 11.8 million barrels per day vs. 10.9 million barrels per day at this time last year. Imports of crude oil were up slightly to 6.3 million barrels per day. The U.S. oil and gas rig count rose by three last week to a total of 673. In Texas, the Railroad Commission issued 836 new drilling permits in February, a 38 percent increase from last year. Oklahoma’s SCOOP/STACK plays recorded a record-high oil production rate of 313,000 last month.

While not ‘officially’ boycotting Russian oil and other goods, some tanker companies are refusing shipments under ‘moral sanctions’. But tanker-tracker Windward has discovered that many Russian tanker shipments have gone ‘dark’ and shut-off radio signals to avoid detection. Citing global oil prices that remain above $100 per barrel, Saudi-Aramco raised its selling price to Asia and the U.S. with Pacific area delivered price having the highest premium ever. All three major U.S. stock indexes are lower this week as the prospect of Fed rate increases loom over the markets. A stronger U.S. dollar has also helped keep oil prices down.

John Stilwell, Principal-in-Charge, Energy – Power and Utilities, Grant Thornton LLP: As expected, the consensus of the analyst community is turning towards revisions in Brent crude price forecasts for the remainder of the 2022 and 2023. Up to this point, sanctions on Russia have largely stayed away from the oil and gas trade. However, export disruptions have proven to be more significant than originally expected. Additionally, the acceleration of ‘self-sanctioning’ by Western energy companies eager to dissociate from civilian atrocities in the war in Ukraine are now being incorporated into price projections. These upward market pressures will increase the already tight market balance with accompanying near term price volatility.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: U.S. crude production finally posted two straight weeks of gains for the first time since November 2021. The 200,000 barrel per day increase over the last two weeks leaves the U.S. 1.3 million barrels per day short of the record-high 13.1 million barrels per day set in early-2020.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Stilwell: In the latest twist to the war in Eastern Europe, the European Union has proposed a ban on Russian coal imports including a ban on most Russian trucks and ships entering the bloc. This action is in direct response to the latest discovery of multiple atrocities committed upon the Ukraine civilian population and infrastructure. Up to this point, sanctions on Russia have largely stayed away from the oil and gas trade, yet the bloc will continue to discuss how to restrict imports of oil. Russia supplies approximately half of Europe’s thermal coal used to fuel power stations and generate electricity. Sanctioning coal will hurt some countries more than others, impacting Germany and Poland in particular. Replacing coal is seen as one of the easier energy sources to taper off. Much of the EU is the in process of just that. The surprising question is: What is the next step?

Seng: Henry Hub natural gas is trading well over $6.00/MMBtu again. Below-normal, season-ending storage and a globally starved LNG market have caused a run-up that has prices at, or above, $6.00 through next February.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com