Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the recent oil price drop, and gain, gas prices, demand threats and more. Read on for more detail.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: It seemed the bears, with their recession fears, were in control of the oil market after both grades of crude dipped below the $100 per barrel mark for the first time since early May. But the bulls made a strong return later in the week. WTI and Brent both plummeted about $10 per barrel on Tuesday with High/Low ranges of around $14 on the day. Prices were down 20 percent from early March at that point. WTI rebounded to over $102 per barrel while Brent rose to above $104 per barrel by Thursday afternoon.

This week’s EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that inventories of commercial crude increased 8.2 million barrels to 424 million, or 10 percent below normal for this time of year. The API reported that inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels while the WSJ survey predicted a drop of 1.2 million barrels. Refinery utilization fell slightly from 95 percent to 94.5 percent. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels to 219 million barrels, holding at eight percent below average. Distillates dropped 1.3 million barrels, remaining at 20 percent below normal. Crude oil stocks at the key Cushing, OK, hub saw a modest increase of 70,000 barrels to 21.3 million barrels, or 28 percent of capacity. Imports of crude were 6.8 million barrels vs 6.0 million barrels the prior week, while exports were 6.8 million barrels per day. Total refined product exports were 6.97 million barrels per day. U.S. oil production held at 12.1 million barrels per day vs 11.3 million barrels per day last year at this time. Volumes withdrawn from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve were 5.84 million barrels, dropping the total inventory to 492 million barrels. The U.S. oil and gas rig count fell by three last week, the first such decline in five weeks.

Citigroup analysts believe oil prices could fall to as low as $65 per barrel by the end of this year, should a global recession occur, and drop to $45 per barrel by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, crude markets continue to discount the ability of the OPEC+ group to increase “real” barrels of output which is dampening bearish sentiments. All three major stock indexes posted gains this week despite conflicting economic data. While unemployment claims last week rose to a six-month high, the actual unemployment rate is still expected to be low. Meanwhile, investors continue to wrestle with the Fed’s more aggressive proposed rate hikes to combat inflation and their impact on growth. The U.S. Dollar Index has risen nearly 12 percent this year to a 20-year high and nearing equity with the euro.

Henry Hub natural gas managed to crest the $6.00/MMBtu level again this week as power generation demand seemed to absorb the supply no longer being exported as LNG at the Freeport facility and as the inventory report missed forecasts. The EIA’s Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report showed an injection for last week of 60 billion cubic feet vs analysts’ predictions of 76 billion cubic feet. However, that volume is in line with the five-year average injection for this time of year. Total gas in storage now stands a 2.3 trillion cubic feet, -10 percent vs last year and -12 percent vs the five-year average. The run on LNG imports by European nations has left poorer countries outbid on much-needed supplies for power generation. Pakistan found no offers on a recent $1.0 billion solicitation leading the country to cycle power outages.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: Last week inventories at Cushing, the NYMEX Light Sweet Crude (WTI) delivery point, remained near flat at 21.33 million barrels, up less than 100,000 barrels from the previous week. Cushing stocks are operating at near tank-bottoms with inventories below 30 million barrels since February. High refinery runs and persistent backwardation in the forward curve have contributed to the low levels. Inventories are expected to remain at these low levels through the end of the year with plentiful outbound pipeline capacity except for a mild rise in the fall when regional refineries are expected to draw less from the hub while undergoing maintenance.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: Having both WTI and Brent dip below the $100 per barrel mark this week was surprising because we are still in a supply short global market. Even declines in day-to-day consumption could be offset by restoring depleted inventories which could take months. Again, trader panic gets exacerbated by the high-frequency trading.

Stevenson: WTI front month futures prices dropped below $100 per barrel for the first time since May, trading below $96 per barrel on July 6. WTI has not consistently been below $100 per barrel since the crisis in Ukraine. Crude prices are being yanked back and forth between supply fears and recession-related demand concerns. Some believe the sell-off is over blown with low post holiday volume and technical thresholds adding fuel to the fire. The entire curve traded downward with December 2022 keeping a ~$10 per barrel spread from Aug 2022. WTI prices traded upward above $100 per barrel on July 7 ahead of the delayed EIA data report with expectations of a stock draw, but surprisingly the data showed an 8.2 million barrel build for week ending July 1. Headlines are likely to continue to influence price movements, but the fundamentals will keep prices bounded. The market is closely watching supply changes from Norway, Iran, CPC (Russia/Kazakhstan), and Venezuela with mass Covid testing and high fuel prices threatening demand.

