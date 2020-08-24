Oil Price Situation Could Change Soon

Rigzone panelists offer their views on what to watch in the oil and gas markets this week.

Two words in the oil market lexicon are “contango” and “backwardation.” The former term refers to a situation in which the price of an oil futures contract exceeds the spot (current) price. The latter term refers to the opposite situation, when the spot oil price exceeds the futures price. Two of Rigzone’s regular oil market-watchers suggest watching for changes to one of these pricing situations this week. Keep reading for details.

Andrew Goldstein, President, Atlas Commodities LLC: I look for crude oil to remain in a tight trading range, with the one-year forward curve remaining in contango – with a $2 to $2.50 spread value. Additionally, as I have been for some time, I look for gold and silver to remain strong as the U.S. Dollar Index continues to tumble.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice leader with Valuescope, Inc.: The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent curves are very flat right now. Don’t be surprised by more movement into slightly steeper contango this week.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Descriptions of contango and backwardation in the first paragraph stem from an April 23, 2020, article on Investopedia. Also, CME Group provides a comparison of the two terms.)

